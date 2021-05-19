newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Roy Hodgson ‘devastated’ for Ebere Eze as he faces long spell on sidelines

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 5 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L19bB_0a4bn5yA00
Crystal Palace playmaker Ebere Eze is set for a long spell on the sidelines (PA Wire)

Roy Hodgson has confirmed Crystal Palace playmaker Ebere Eze is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines with an Achilles injury.

The 73-year-old revealed the news ahead of their match with Arsenal, which will be his final fixture at Selhurst Park after it was announced on Tuesday the experienced manager would depart the club at the end of the campaign.

Hodgson told BT Sport: “It is devastating, devastating in particular for him because he has had such a very good season and such a good start to his Premier League career.

“He has got better and better as the weeks rolled on and he is such a good guy as well. He is such an important member of the team.

“To see that (injury) happen, in such a freak situation, it is almost impossible to understand how it happened. Then for it to be such a serious injury, we are all absolutely devastated for him.

“But he is a strong young man, a resilient young man and he will come back stronger.”

It is a hugely disappointing conclusion to a promising first campaign for the attacker since a summer move from Queens Park Rangers.

Eze has managed to thrive in south London despite his £20million price tag and produced a number of eye-catching displays.

With four goals and six assists from 29 top flight starts, he was expected to be central to the plans of the next Palace manager.

Yet with a long rehabilitation on the horizon, Hodgson’s successor could find himself without Eze for the foreseeable future.

newschain

newschain

23K+
Followers
69K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roy Hodgson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Queens Park Rangers#South London#Arsenal#Selhurst Park#Crystal Palace#Faces#Achilles#Campaign
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
Soccer
Crystal Palace F.C.
News Break
Premier League
News Break
Sports
Related
Soccertbrfootball.com

Eze and Osimhen laud Rangers star on Instagram after Old Firm win

Ebere Eze and Victor Osimhen are amongst those to have lauded Joe Aribo on Instagram after the Rangers star produced an outstanding display in Sunday’s Old Firm clash at Ibrox. Steven Gerrard’s side cruised to an emphatic win to extend their lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership. A...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Hodgson brushes aside questions over Crystal Palace future

Roy Hodgson has refused to comment on his future with Crystal Palace. The 73-year-old's contract expires at the end of the season. Speaking before Tuesday's clash with Southampton, Hodgson said: "I don't think any information I impart will be world-shattering anyway for the first part and secondly, as I have said all along, I want to finish this season well and we don't in any way want to do anything that will affect our chances of playing and doing well in the final games.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Hodgson reveals tactical tweak as Palace pushed for equaliser

Roy Hodgson says Palace’s determination for an equalising goal was a positive in their defeat to Southampton at St Mary’s. “It got away for us because we had a little dodgy period either side of half-time,” he said in his post-match interview. “We missed a penalty which would have put us in quite a nice position going into the interval, and then as soon as the second-half started they got that goal that does change things.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Benteke and Eze secure Crystal Palace triumph at Sheffield Utd

Crystal Palace secured their Premier League status for another season with a comfortable victory at already-relegated Sheffield United. Christian Benteke scored with a deflected shot after 67 seconds to claim his fourth goal in 10 games for Palace, and had chances to improve that tally. The Belgian striker, 30, had...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Hodgson outlines aims for congested Premier League close

Speaking in his pre-match press conference before Southampton, Roy Hodgson indicated his aims approaching the final few games of the season. “I don’t think anyone wants this season to fizzle out. Most of the excitement is going to be around the final relegation spot and the top three. “There’s a...
Premier Leaguefootball.london

Crystal Palace confirmed team: Schlupp starts in midfield with Eze, Zaha in after injury scare

Roy Hodgson has named an attacking line up for Crystal Palace's clash against Sheffield United at Brammall Lane, with Jeff Schlupp and Ebere Eze in a midfield three. Hodgson hinted that there would be a chance to rotate his side over the next few weeks, but makes only two changes to the side who lost 2-0 against Manchester City, with Schlupp replacing Jairo Riedewald in midfield and Gary Cahill coming back into the starting line up in place of Scott Dann.
Premier LeagueTEAMtalk

Hodgson rates Eze debut Prem season and brushes off future question

Roy Hodgson said he was “delighted” to have confirmed Crystal Palace’s Premier League safety and was full of praise for Eberechi Eze. Eze recorded an assist and a goal as Palace secured a 2-0 win against Sheffield United. Although they hadn’t really been looking over their shoulders, it was enough for Palace to mathematically retain Premier League status for another season.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Crystal Palace manager Hodgson tightlipped on summer plans

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson is tightlipped on his plans beyond the end of the season. Hodgson has refused to reveal if he is set to depart the Selhurst Park club at the end of the season. On reports his departure will be announced this week, he said: “There is...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Hodgson pinpoints Benteke characteristic behind form

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson commended striker Christian Benteke’s season while speaking in the pre-match press conference ahead of Palace’s clash with Aston Villa. Benteke, who has scored eight goals in 29 appearances so far for the Eagles this season, has been a crucial part of the squad this season.