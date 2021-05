Here's a fun one this morning: AT&T shedding its media assets into a new company it's forming with Discovery in order to go back to being a wireless pure-play. Frankly, there are so many deals that leave you scratching your head that it's nice to see one come along that seems to make a lot of sense. And yes, it's a rapid about-face from AT&T, which fought tooth-and-nail (and cost shareholders more than $100 billion, including debt) to buy Time Warner just a couple of years ago. But you have to credit AT&T for doing it anyway.