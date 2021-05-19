After Epcot Fixed Ride In Hilariously Low Tech Way, 3 Beloved Characters Have Finally Returned To Former Glory

DIsney's audio-animatronics are incredibly complex pieces of machinery that can do some pretty amazing things. Some of the newest versions of the technology have allowed characters to dance, walk freely, or even fly through the air. But you can't have tech like that without seeing it break down now and then. That's what happened at Epcot to the Gran Fiesta Tour Starring the Three Caballeros earlier this year. The ride lost one Caballero in early January, before losing all three by the end of the month, but now the band is back together.