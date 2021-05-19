newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Illinois Government

City of Alton Has Bulk/Large Item Drop-Off Day Scheduled For Saturday, June 12

Posted by 
RiverBender.com
RiverBender.com
 4 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

ALTON - The City of Alton and Republic Services are partnering on a bulk/large item drop-off day in Alton. This event allows residents to dispose of large items at no charge. The drop-off drive will be from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, June 12, 2021. This event will take place at 1 Henry Street, the former Old Great Central Lumber Company across from the Farmer’s Market. Items that will be accepted include mattresses, furniture, bulky items that don’t fit in your trash cart, and carpet Continue Reading

www.riverbender.com
RiverBender.com

RiverBender.com

Alton, IL
3K+
Followers
7K+
Post
862K+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news and local news and sports from the riverbend in Alton Illinois.

 https://www.riverbender.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Alton, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Government
City
Alton, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republic Services#Drive#Trash#Henry Street#Market#Carpet Continue
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Illinois GovernmentMagic 95.1

Portion of West Illinois Avenue closed in Carterville

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (WJPF) — A portion of West Illinois Avenue in Carterville is closed until further notice due to a partially collapsed sewer drain. The problem was found Monday morning. City leaders say it’s likely that West Illinois Avenue between Division and Olive street will be closed until at least...
Illinois LifestylePosted by
RiverBender.com

Barham, Brown, Taylor, Introduce Youth To New Life Skills With Inner City Gardening Project

ALTON - Community activist Abe Lee Barham, also the Miles Davis Festival chairman, has had a dream of establishing an inner city garden in Alton. Barham's dream has become a reality and the new program is underway sponsored by the Alton Housing Authority and Theodora Farms. The new Inner City Gardening Project will be done on a Dooley lot in the Alton Housing Authority area. Barham said the Housing Authority agreed to let him use four youth, 13-15 years old to teach them about how to garden. Li Continue Reading
Illinois Crime & SafetyPosted by
RiverBender.com

Driver Strikes Power Pole, Home, in 5200 Block Of Humbert In Alton, Then Leaves Scene

ALTON - The Madison County Sheriff's Office, the Godfrey Fire Protection District and Life Star Ambulance all responded to a call late Saturday to the 5200 block of Humbert Road when a vehicle struck a utility pole and a home. Thankfully, those at home at the time of the crash were not injured. The driver of the vehicle left the vehicle at the scene and has not yet been apprehended. The Madison County Sheriff's Office is still investigating the situation. The sheriff's office said there Continue Reading
Illinois GovernmentKFVS12

Ill. rental payment program open to landlords

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - The 2021 Illinois Rental Payment Program is now open for landlords. Housing providers and/or landlords may begin the joint application starting on Monday, May 17 through Monday, June 7. Tenants will have until Monday, June 14 to complete their portion of the landlord-initiated application. Starting on...
Illinois LifestyleTelegraph

New tourism campaign promotes 'greatness'

ALTON — The Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau of Southwest Illinois on Monday launched “Greatness Around Every Turn,” a new campaign targeting active outdoor lifestyles and living like a local. “We want to encourage people to hop in the car and head to southwest Illinois where they can experience...
Illinois GovernmentTelegraph

County plans more COVID-19 clinics this week

WOOD RIVER — The Madison County Health Department on Saturday reported 168,170 total COVID-19 vaccinations so far. MCHD officials said 85,708 county residents — or 32.4% of the county’s population — are now fully vaccinated for COVID-19. That number is expected to grow as the MCHD offers COVID-19 vaccination clinics at three locations this week and will now vaccinate children as young as 12.
Illinois BusinessMetro East Sun

Top 10 Alton, Illinois home sales for October 2020

These are the top 10 home sales for Alton, Illinois in October 2020, according to BlockShopper.com. In October 2020, there were 20 homes sold, with a median home sale price of $72,532 in Alton. Top 10 home sales in Alton for October 2020. BuyerAddressSale Price. Phoenix Properties Illinois LLC3300 Myrle...
Illinois Crime & SafetyTelegraph

No injuries in Alton fire at Mayfield and Dorothy avenues

ALTON — An Alton firefighter waits for water after arriving at a house on the corner of Mayfield and Dorothy avenues about 6:30 p.m. Thursday evening. The rear of the structure was heavily involved in flames when firefighters arrived. Alton firefighters called for a mutual aid box alarm bringing East Alton firefighters to the scene.
Illinois GovernmentPosted by
RiverBender.com

Alton Firefighters Not Only Battle Fires And Perform First Responder Acts, But Also Keep Outside Areas Clean

ALTON - The City of Alton firefighters are found not only battling fires or other sorts of first responder acts, but each day comb the area near both stations in the community to keep the outside area clean. Alton Fire Chief Jesse Jemison said one of the daily chores for the entry level firefighters is to police both firehouses and that involves trash pickup. Chief Jemison said the firefighter profession is all about community service and does entail everything from emergency calls, fires an Continue Reading
Illinois Crime & Safetyedglentoday.com

Crews Respond to Fire in Alton

Firefighters from Alton and East Alton responded to a fire at a home at the corner of Mayfield and Dorothy in Alton on Thursday evening. No injuries were reported as the occupant of the home was able to escape. It took crews about 30 minutes to bring the fire under control.
Illinois Crime & SafetyPosted by
RiverBender.com

Alton Fire Department With The Help From East Alton Battle Structure Fire Thursday Evening

ALTON - Alton Fire Department responded to a back porch on fire Thursday evening around 6:30 p.m at the corner of Mayfield Avenue and Dorothy Avenue in Alton. When firefighters arrived on the scene, the back porch was on fire and it had spread to the house. Firefighters were able to knock the fire down in quick fashion and were able to stop it from spreading to the rest of the house. East Alton Fire Department was called for mutual aid to assist Alton while they battled the fire. No Continue Reading
Illinois GovernmentPosted by
RiverBender.com

Madison County Now Vaccinating 12-15-Year-Olds, Area Locations Are Provided

EDWARDSVILLE - Madison County Health Department (MCHD) announced today that their COVID-19 vaccination clinics are now vaccinating 12-15 year olds. "The change comes following the FDA’s approval on Monday of Pfizer’s EUA expansion request and ACIP’s acceptance," Amy Yeager, a spokesperson for the health department said. "Therefore, public health can now expand eligibility for vaccinations to 12-15 year olds. Minors (12-17 years old) must be accompanied by a parent or guardian." Continue Reading
Illinois LifestyleKSDK

Loyal to Local: CC’s Vegan Spot

ALTON, Ill. — Trezel Brown opened CC’s Icees Galore in 2019 after visiting an Italian Ice spot in Harlem, New York where she grew up. It was love at first bite because she had a vision to bring the treat to Alton, Illinois. She made that dream happen, but it didn’t stop there.