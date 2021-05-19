City of Alton Has Bulk/Large Item Drop-Off Day Scheduled For Saturday, June 12
ALTON - The City of Alton and Republic Services are partnering on a bulk/large item drop-off day in Alton. This event allows residents to dispose of large items at no charge. The drop-off drive will be from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, June 12, 2021. This event will take place at 1 Henry Street, the former Old Great Central Lumber Company across from the Farmer's Market. Items that will be accepted include mattresses, furniture, bulky items that don't fit in your trash cart, and carpet