Lifetime reveals its new Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for Escaping the Palace movie
Since their marriage three years ago, we've seen Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's journey documented in Lifetime films like Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance and Harry & Meghan: Becoming Royal. In celebration of their anniversary, Lifetime has revealed the third film in its Royals franchise: Harry and Meghan: Escaping The Palace — as well as the actors who will take on wearing the crowns of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for this installment: Jordan Dean (The Punisher) and Sydney Morton (She's Gotta Have It.)ew.com