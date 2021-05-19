newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Lifetime reveals its new Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for Escaping the Palace movie

By Andrea Towers
EW.com
 4 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleSince their marriage three years ago, we've seen Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's journey documented in Lifetime films like Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance and Harry & Meghan: Becoming Royal. In celebration of their anniversary, Lifetime has revealed the third film in its Royals franchise: Harry and Meghan: Escaping The Palace — as well as the actors who will take on wearing the crowns of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for this installment: Jordan Dean (The Punisher) and Sydney Morton (She's Gotta Have It.)

ew.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince William
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Doria Ragland
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
Meghan Markle
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Prince Charles
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Palace#British Royal Family#Princess Diana#Royals#Royal Romance#Duke#Royal Life#Writer Scarlett Lacey#Vancouver
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
News Break
Netflix
News Break
Celebrities
Place
Vancouver, CA
Related
WorldOk Magazine

Two Cute! Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Share Adorable New Photo Of Baby Archie To Celebrate His Birthday

They grow up so fast! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle released a new photo of two-year-old birthday boy Archie. In honor of their son turning two on Thursday, May 6, the couple shared a picture of the back of Archie, with a full head of hair, looking up at a large bouquet of balloons, to their Archewell Foundation website. "Join Us in Advocating for Vaccine Equity on Archie’s Birthday," the website read over the snap.
Posted by
Daily Mail

Revealed: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle bought 200 hats in Archie's name on his birthday to support a New Zealand social enterprise which crafts knitwear for families in need

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have supported a New Zealand social enterprise which crafts knitwear for families in need for their son Archie's birthday. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are currently living in their $14million home in the Santa Barbara neighbourhood of Montecito with their son Archie, two, bought 200 hats from Make Give Live.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

17 heartwarming photos of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son Archie

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are happily embracing their Californian life with their son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, after stepping back from royal duties in March 2020. Prince Harry and Meghan, who are expecting their baby daughter this summer, may be raising their son as a private citizen, but the...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle won't move back to Nottingham Cottage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle currently live in a £11.2million mansion in Montecito, California with their son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, and as newlyweds the couple resided at Nottingham Cottage in the UK, but due to its size, it is extremely unlikely that they will ever live there again. The two-bedroom...
Celebritiescelebratingthesoaps.com

Royal Family News: Prince Charles Wants To Cut Off Prince Harry And Meghan Markle For Good

British Royal family news reveals Prince Charles is fed up with Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle’s rather unroyal behavior and he is going to do something about it. In fact, there’s a new report that says the Duke and Duchess of Sussex could soon be fully “ditched” from the royal family, which means Charles and Company will have no obligation to take care of them in any way, shape, or form. What’s more, this might also mean that Harry and Meghan will be stripped from their coveted titles, too. Here’s what you need to know.
Homelessromper.com

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Celebrated Mother's Day With A Generous Gesture

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry moved to celebrate more than just their own mothers this Mother’s Day. The pair marked the holiday by making a generous donation to Harvest Home, a non-profit dedicated to helping unhoused pregnant people. Both the Duke and Duchess of Sussex credited the organization with uplifting expectant mothers in ways that benefit them and their families “for generations.”
WorldElite Daily

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's 'Vax Live' Speeches Stole The Show

On Saturday, May 8, countless viewers tuned in to watch Global Citizen's Vax Live concert. The purpose of the event was to stress the importance of global vaccine equity, as well as encourage people to get their vaccinations as soon as they’re able to. To raise awareness about the issues at hand, celebrities like Chrissy Teigen, Jimmy Kimmel, and Ben Affleck made appearances throughout the night. While fans of the royal family knew Prince Harry was going to deliver a speech, they were surprised to see Meghan Markle in attendance, albeit virtually. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's speeches at the Vax Live concert had everyone talking.
Celebritiestheroyalobserver.com

Prince Harry Reveals How Meghan Markle Helped Him Break Free From The Royal Family & The Important Advice She Gave Him

Prince Harry revealed the important advice Meghan Markle gave him before they exited the royal family. "I do think that kind of old way of thinking the prince, the princess, all of these little girls reading these wonderful fairy tales, going, 'All I want to be is a princess.' I am thinking … I forgot, I am not going to get it right, so I am not going to say it," he began. "But my wife had the most amazing sort of explanation to that. I am not going to get it right – you don’t need to be a princess, you can create the life that will be better than any princess. Something along those lines, and that’s coming from her own experience. We got together and she is like, 'Wow this is very different than what my friends in the beginning said.'"
Celebritiesvermilioncountyfirst.com

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Little Girl May Reunite Royals?

While it’s hard to imagine the feuding royals burying the hatchet anytime soon, royal expert Nick Bullen tells Us he believes that the little girl Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are expecting this summer will do the trick. Others appear to be literally betting on it. After the death of...
Worldsoapoperaspy.com

Royal Family News: Prince William And Kate Walk The Walk Unlike Prince Harry And Meghan

British royal family news reveals that today is the tenth-year anniversary of Prince William, Duke Of Cambridge and Kate Middleton. Everyone is rooting for this down-to-earth, gracious couple who represent the future of the monarchy. It is a heavyweight on their shoulders but they have sailed through so far making the hard look easy. There is no reason to think the ship will sink.
CelebritiesGossip Cop

Report: Prince Charles Banished Prince Harry Back To America

Did Prince Charles get so upset with Prince Harry’s presence at Prince Philip’s funeral that he eventually exploded in anger and demand his son return to California only hours after the funeral? That is what one report this week says. Gossip Cop investigates. Irate Prince Charles. According to the National...
CelebritiesWHAS 11

Prince Harry Talks First Public Outing With Meghan Markle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had a secret public outing early on in their relationship. On the latest episode of Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast, the 36-year-old Duke of Sussex revealed how he and his now wife tried to keep things under wraps when they began dating. "The first time...