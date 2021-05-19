‘Harry & Meghan: Escaping The Palace’: Jordan Dean & Sydney Morton To Star As Duke & Duchess Of Sussex In Lifetime Movie
Lifetime has filled its title roles for Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace. Jordan Dean (The Punisher) and Sydney Morton (She’s Gotta Have It) will star as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in the third installment of the Harry & Megan film franchise. Escaping the Palace began production this week in Vancouver for a fall 2021 debut. Dean and Morton will fill the royal shoes vacated by Parisa Fitz-Henry and Murray Fraser in 2018’s Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance, followed by Tiffany Smith and Charlie Field for the second installment Harry & Meghan: Becoming Royal in 2019.deadline.com