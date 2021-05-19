‘Harry & Meghan: Escaping The Palace’: Jordan Dean & Sydney Morton To Star As Duke & Duchess Of Sussex In Lifetime Movie

Oprah and Prince Harry are speaking candidly about their struggles with mental health in the first trailer for their documentary The Me You Can't See. After announcing the release date for the Apple TV+ series earlier this month, the pair gave a first look at the program that features interviews with stars like Lady Gaga, Glenn Close, chef Rashad Armstead, professional basketball players DeMar DeRozan and Langston Galloway, 2021 Olympic boxer Virginia “Ginny” Fuchs, and mental health advocate and speaker Zak Williams. Meghan Markle also makes a brief cameo, looking over Harry's shoulder as he works on his laptop while wearing a t-shirt that reads “Raising the Future.” “All over the world people are in some kind of mental, psychological, emotional pain,” Oprah says in the trailer while sitting opposite Harry, before going on to discuss negative words frequently associated with mental health such as “crazy,” “lost it,” and “can't keep it together.” She continues, “With that stigma of being labeled ‘the other,’ the telling of the story, being able to say, 'This is what happened what happened to me,' is crucial.”