newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Soulja Boy Says Bow Wow Doesn't Want "Verzuz" Smoke

By Aron A.
hotnewhiphop.com
 5 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThere's been a growing debate surrounding a potential Verzuz line-up between Bow Wow and Romeo Miller. The two child stars emerged around the same time to similar success in the rap game so it seemed like a fair pairing but Bow Wow didn't seem too interested in seeing that happen. "You sure you want this smoke? I see you calling me out," Bow Wow subliminally wrote on Twitter. Romeo responded with a more positive outlook on a Verzuz.

www.hotnewhiphop.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bow Wow
Person
Romeo Miller
Person
Soulja Boy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rap Music#The Quiet Man#Real Friends#Tampa Bay#Big Draco#Bangers#Party Music#Time#Stars#Excuses#Artists#Line#Calling#Debate#Hit For Hit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Beauty & FashionGlobal Grind

A Cultural Pioneer: Fans Comedic Reactions To Soulja Boy Trending On Social Media

Soulja Boy’s trending today (May 17) for being a self-proclaimed cultural pioneer in all things music, fashion, and rap culture. After Nicki Minaj’s Beam Me Up Scotty was re-released to streaming last week, fans discovered Soulja Boy is as influential as he says once they realized he produced “Itty Bitty Piggy.” The Atlanta rapper will not allow fans to forget that he pretty much contributed to the majority of what we know and love about pop culture and Hip Hop today. Fans are having a field day on social media as a result.
CelebritiesHOT 97

Fans React To Romeo Challenging Bow Wow To A Verzuz

Romeo recently appeared on Fox Soul’s The Mix. Romeo brought up challenging Bow to a battle. He said,. “It really showed the light, and it really showed that nothing’s wrong with friendly competition. Baby, this is what the sport is about. This is what the game’s about. This is what makes us better. And y’all inspired me. Imma put this out there: if Bow Wow do a gotdamn battle and it’s not with me, don’t do it. I’m just saying, so if Bow do a battle, I’m open for it.”
Musichypefresh.co

Justin Bieber & Soulja Boy Tease A Potential Collaboration

Amid sexual allegations, Soulja Boy has seemingly kept up appearances in the entertainment industry. The “Crank That” superstar rapper has been low-key working odd-end jobs, such as his soap-making business venture. More importantly, he might be coming out with a new track. Though, the rapper won’t be releasing a new...
Celebritiesthesource.com

Romeo Miller and Shad Moss AKA Bow Wow Discuss Teaming Up For the Fans

Things seemed to have cooled down between Romeo Miller and Shad Moss AKA Bow Wow. After discussion of a possible Verzuz battle between the two of them, it seemed like more than a friendly challenge. According to Miller, that wasn’t the case. The former child rapper cleared things up on social media.
Combat Sportshotnewhiphop.com

Romeo & Bow Wow Go At It On Social Media Regarding Potential "Verzuz" Matchup

Romeo Miller and Bow Wow traded shots on social media, this weekend, amidst rumors that the two will face off in a future Verzuz matchup. The back-and-forth started when Romero appeared on a recent episode of Fox Soul’s The Mix, and remarked, “If Bow Wow do a godddamn battle and it’s not with me, don’t do it. If Bow do a battle, I’m open for it."
CelebritiesHipHopDX.com

Romeo Calls Out Bow Wow Over Proposed Verzuz Battle: 'We Aren't Kids Anymore'

Fans have been clamoring for a Verzuz battle between former rap rivals Romeo Miller and Bow Wow since the platform began in March 2020. The topic was brought up during a recent episode of the Fox Soul’s The Mix where Romeo said, “If Bow Wow do a godddamn battle and it’s not with me, don’t do it. If Bow do a battle, I’m open for it.”
CelebritiesPosted by
rolling out

Bow Wow and Romeo Miller beef reignited

Bow Wow and Romeo Miller battled it out back in the day for the kiddie king of hip-hop crown and it looks like they are both prepared to go heads up in a Verzuz battle or step into the ring and lace up the gloves if need be. Romeo recently...
Texas EntertainmentPosted by
97.9 The Beat

Soulja Boy Is Back Back On The Scene

Follow Majic 94.5 On Twitter: Follow @’majic945’. It looks like Big Draco is back like he never left. Back on the scene ready to go viral again. The “She Make It Clap” video was actually shot by Dallas Texas native ” @SteadiCamJazz “. Big Soulja aka Big Draco had another easy internet craze, when he added the old “Crank dat” dance move within the 2021 single & dance vibes.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Lil Yachty Apologizes To Nicki Minaj Fans & Reveals She Still Has Him Blocked

A lot of time has passed since Lil Yachty told an interviewer that he would not be open to working with Nicki Minaj moving forward. The comment was made during Nicki's heated feud against Cardi B. Considering Yachty's ties to Offset, who is married to Cardi, it wasn't too shocking that he was backing the "Bodak Yellow" superstar. However, his words ended up getting him blocked on Twitter by the Queen herself.
Musichotnewhiphop.com

6ix9ine Shows Love To Nicki Minaj & Continues To Shade Lil Reese

6ix9ine remains one of the most polarizing and villanized artists in Hip-Hop. He's an artist that never strays away from taking jabs at other rappers, and as his career has progressed post-prison, 6ix9ine has built a strong brand as one of the most disrespectful people in the music industry. Like...
Celebritiesnews-graphic.com

Britney Spears doesn't want to end conservatorship

Britney Spears will not ask for her conservatorship to end when she speaks in court next month. It was revealed last month that the 'Gimme More' singer will address Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny on 23 June but insiders have stressed the 39-year-old star doesn't feel trapped in the agreement but she wants to explain why she wants her father, Jamie Spears, removed from being in charge of her business affairs.
Musictricitydaily.com

Isabell Slim Is Back With Another Banger “Get Rich”

Isabell Slim is loved by many due to his rapping. Recently he has gained more fame, and indeed soon, he is presumed to succeed. His commitment and consecration to the task are easily remarkable. As his role models in the industry are Drake and Soulja Boy, he tries to follow in their footsteps. His aim is to be remembered as the most successful person to have ever lived in the city.
MusicPosted by
Y105

Blxst Wants to Take the Torch for L.A. Hip-Hop and Continue Nipsey Hussle’s Legacy

Editor’s Note: This story originally appeared in the Spring 2021 issue of XXL Magazine, on stands now. It would simply be too easy to categorize 25-year-old Blxst as the latest rapping-singing product to break out of the West Coast hip-hop scene. Instead, the sleepy-eyed 1990’s baby, who has been compared to late O.G. hook king Nate Dogg and platinum-plus Compton phenom Roddy Ricch, is carving out his own lane. “The West Coast is really known for being gangsters,” Blxst says. “Now, we are experimenting. We are having fun with it.” The South Central, Los Angeles-born artist is also a beatmaker, songwriter and sound engineer. Blxst’s self-produced, 2020 debut EP, No Love Lost, was followed by an expanded deluxe edition late last year, which peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Heatseekers Albums chart. He’s also racked up over 13 million Spotify streams of his mid-tempo come-on track “Chosen” featuring platinum players Ty Dolla $ign and Tyga, and garnered cosigns by hip-hop behemoths J. Cole and Nas. “That’s not regular,” a humble Blxst says of Nas name-dropping him on an upcoming song. “As much as I try to be humble about it, it’s hard to keep that in. That’s big.”
MusicTennessee Tribune

ARTIST ON THE RISE: DOMINIQUE RETURNS WITH “SOULJA LIFE MENTALITY”

New York, NY – May 14, 2021 – Today, 2021 artist-on-the-rise, multi-platinum producer, and entrepreneur Dominique drops his new single “Soulja Life Mentality” via Win 1st Records. Dominque returns with cinematic bars blanketed by boasting beats as he gives fans a powerful preview of this forthcoming debut project True Story. “Soulja Life Mentality” is available to purchase and stream on all music platforms.
ApparelETOnline.com

The Justin Bieber x Crocs Sold Out, But You Can Still Shop Similar Styles for Spring

ICYMI: Crocs -- you know, the iconic, waterproof clogs -- are having a major moment (currently, Crocs are a #1 best seller on Amazon!). Of course, it didn't hurt that Justin Bieber and his clothing brand, Drew House, launched a collaboration with the footwear brand to create a bright and sunny yellow Croc (along with a unique set of Jibbitz charms), which made the trend bigger than ever. But the artist didn't stop there.