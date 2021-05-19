newsbreak-logo
Lifetime Sets Holiday Movies Starring Haylie Duff, Aaron O’Connell, Corbin Bleu, Monique Coleman

By Denise Petski
Deadline
 4 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleLifetime is ramping up its holiday movie programming. The network has announced two new movies, A Christmas Dance Reunion, which reunites High School Musical alums Corbin Bleu and Monique Coleman, and Blending Christmas, starring Haylie Duff and Aaron O’Connell. Directed by Marla Sokoloff, Blending Christmas also stars Beth Broderick, Telma Hopkins, Greg Evigan and former The Brady Bunch actors Barry Williams, Christopher Knight, Mike Lookinland, Susan Olsen, Jennifer Elise Cox and Robbie Rist.

deadline.com
