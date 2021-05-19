Lifetime Sets Holiday Movies Starring Haylie Duff, Aaron O’Connell, Corbin Bleu, Monique Coleman

Laruen Boebert is the kind of woman who has an idea, and she turns it into a reality. She’s also the kind of woman the world knows well because she makes sure everyone knows her name. If you’re unfamiliar with her, she is a business owner, a politician, and a woman who is a staunch advocate for our second amendment rights. She’s the owner of Shooters Grill in Rifle, Colorado, and she is the U.S. Representative in the 3rd congressional district of Colorado. She was elected in 2021, and she has been making quite a name for herself ever since.