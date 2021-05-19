Aaron Carter Taken Down By Sparring Partner Ahead Of Lamar Odom Fight
In just a few weeks from now, Aaron Carter will be fighting against former NBA star Lamar Odom in a boxing match that already has fans scratching their heads in confusion. There is a huge weight and height difference between the two, and considering Odom was a professional athlete, it seems clear that Carter could be in for some serious punishment. Regardless, Carter has been training hard for the event and he periodically posts videos of himself in the ring.www.hotnewhiphop.com