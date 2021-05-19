newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Aaron Carter Taken Down By Sparring Partner Ahead Of Lamar Odom Fight

By Alexander Cole
hotnewhiphop.com
 5 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleIn just a few weeks from now, Aaron Carter will be fighting against former NBA star Lamar Odom in a boxing match that already has fans scratching their heads in confusion. There is a huge weight and height difference between the two, and considering Odom was a professional athlete, it seems clear that Carter could be in for some serious punishment. Regardless, Carter has been training hard for the event and he periodically posts videos of himself in the ring.

www.hotnewhiphop.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lamar Odom
Person
Aaron Carter
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing#Sparring#Combat#Star#Show Time#The Jason Ellis Show#Fight#Jc Olivera Getty Images#Mind#Weight#Videos
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
TheStreet

Lamar Odom Reborn: New Documentary Follows NBA Athlete's Journey To Beat Addiction And Anxiety Through The Use Of Psychedelic Medicines

LOS ANGELES, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Filmmakers Zappy Zapolin, Warren Gumpel, Chase Hudson, and Gregory Scott today announced this week's release of " Lamar Odom Reborn," the documentary film that follows former NBA basketball player Lamar Odom down a path to recovery following a very public overdose and near-death experience back in 2015. Reborn documents Odom's journey to break patterns of addiction through medically-guided alternative treatments for depression and drug dependency, including meditation, the plant medicine ibogaine, and the administration of medical ketamine.
NBAfoxbangor.com

Lamar Odom on Dad’s Death, ‘We Had Our Differences, But He Loved Me’

Lamar Odom is mourning the death of his father, Joe — explaining the two clashed at times, but ultimately loved each other dearly. The ex-NBA star had announced his father’s death back on April 20 — and Monday night, he thanked everyone who had reached out. “Thank you to everyone...
NBAblackchronicle.com

Lamar Odom Speaks Out On The Death Of His Father With Emotional Message

Lamar Odom’s father, Joe Odom, died on April 20. The former NBA player posted a heartfelt tribute to his dad. On May 3, Lamar Odom wrote on Instagram, “Thank you to everyone who extended love and prayers to me during my time of bereavement. I appreciate every single one of you for sending me good energy.”
NBA101espn.com

Lamar Odom speaks on his recovery, using ketamine to treat addiction

(NEW YORK) — Lamar Odom, whose battle with drug addiction led to a near-death experience, is opening up about his use of a synthetic drug that he said helped him beat addiction. Odom, 41, said being treated with small doses of ketamine under medical supervision for the past two years...
UFCchatsports.com

UFC Legend Chuck Liddell to Referee Lamar Odom vs. Aaron Carter Boxing Match

Chuck Liddell, Ultimate Fighting Championship, Lamar Odom, Aaron Carter, Tito Ortiz, WWF Light Heavyweight Championship, Atlantic City, National Basketball Association. Former UFC light heavyweight champion Chuck Liddell is the latest to enter the world of celebrity boxing, though he'll be doing so as a referee. Liddell will officiate when former...
Combat Sportsmmanews.com

Chuck Liddell Enters Celebrity Boxing After All As A Guest Referee

The Iceman cometh….to the world of celebrity boxing….as a special guest referee. Chuck “The Iceman” Liddell recently expressed interest in fighting the “clown” known as Jake Paul, but now the UFC Hall of Famer has decided to up and join the celebrity boxing circus by becoming a special guest referee for a bonafide slobberknocker between Lamar Odom and Aaron Carter.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Lamar Odom Says He Wants To Fight Jake Paul To Avenge Nate Robinson

Ahead of his fight with Aaron Carter, Lamar Odom already has his sights set on another celebrity for a future boxing match: Jake Paul. The former Los Angeles Laker wants to avenge fellow basketball player Nate Robinson. “After Aaron Carter, I would love to fight Jake Paul,” Odom told TMZ...
NBAPosted by
E! News

Lamar Odom Mourns Death of Father Joe With Heartfelt Message

Lamar Odom is saying goodbye to his father, Joseph Odom. The former basketball pro, 41, announced the death of his dad on April 20 and, two weeks later, is thanking fans for their "extended love and prayers" during his time of bereavement. "I appreciate every single one of you for sending me good energy," he said on Instagram on Monday, May 3.
NBAPage Six

Lamar Odom says he is using ketamine to stay sober

Lamar Odom credits the drug ketamine with keeping him sober. The former NBA player, who survived a near-fatal overdose in 2015, said in a new interview that receiving small doses of the anesthetic for the past two years under supervision has played a critical role in his recovery. “I went...
Celebritiesfemalefirst.co.uk

Lamar Odom sued by ex

Lamar Odom's ex is suing him for allegedly not paying support for their children over the past year. Lamar Odom is being sued for unpaid child support. The 41-year-old former basketball player - who was previously married to Khloe Kardashian - has been accused by his ex-partner Liza Morales of not paying child support for their kids in almost a year.
BasketballYardbarker

Lamar Odom being sued for not paying child support

Lamar Odom is being sued by his ex-wife over alleged missed child support payments. Odom’s ex-wife, Liza Morales, has two children with the former NBA player. She is facing eviction from her lower Manhattan apartment and says Odom’s missed payments are a big reason why. Morales filed a lawsuit in...
NBAprosportsextra.com

Lamar Odom Just Told His Baby Mama To Get A Job

Doesn’t it seem like no matter what Lamar Odom makes his way into the news?. Recently reports came out that his baby mama Liz Morales is suing Odom for back pay on child support. She is also saying she will be evicted soon. Morales has been appearing on the show...
NBARadar Online.com

Lamar Odom's Baby Mama Liza Morales Sues Basketball Player For Unpaid Child Support

Lamar Odom is being called a deadbeat dad in a new lawsuit filed by the mother of his children. In court documents filed late Thursday in Manhattan Supreme Court, which were obtained by Radar, 42-year-old Liza Morales claimed the 41-year-old retired basketball player has not paid any child support in close to a year.
Family RelationshipsPeople

Lamar Odom’s Ex Liza Morales Opens Up About Struggling with Depression After Losing Their Son

Liza Morales remembers the day everything fell apart on June 29, 2006. At the New York home she shared with NBA star Lamar Odom — her high school sweetheart — Morales woke up and checked on their six-month-old, Jayden, the youngest of the couple's three kids. The infant was lying on his stomach and appeared to still be asleep, so she went downstairs and joined her mother in the kitchen for breakfast. But, as Morales recalls, a sudden panic washed over her. She ran back up to his room and saw Jayden's face was dark blue, and he wasn't breathing.