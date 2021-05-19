Johnny Depp Sues ACLU Over Alleged Amber Heard Donation
Johnny Depp is suing the America Civil Liberties Union over an alleged donation that his ex-wife Amber Heard may, or may not, have made to the organization. Following their former couple's divorce, Heard pledged to donate $7 million of her settlement money to the ACLU, and Depp wants to know if she ever made the donation. According to The Daily Mail, the actor's legal team filed paperwork to try and force the ACLU to reveal if it received the money after the lawyers could only verify about $450,000 in donations.popculture.com