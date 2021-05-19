newsbreak-logo
Aaron Carter Prepares for Fight With Lamar Odom in New Boxing Video

By Brian Jones
Popculture
 5 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleAaron Carter is getting ready to face Lamar Odom in a boxing match on June 11. And while Odom is looking strong in his training sessions, the same can't be said for Carter. A video of Carter training for the match has surfaced, and he is seen receiving a big body shot that takes him to the ground. According to TMZ, the session ended a few moments later, and Ian Feiner, the man who was mixing it up with Carter, said he was "fine overall."

