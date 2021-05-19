Friends Reunion Special Trailer Is Here To Make You Laugh And Cry

As teased in Netflix’s big summer preview a few days back, Kevin Hart will be getting his James L. Brooks on in Fatherhood, a brand-new dramedy from director Paul Weitz, about a new dad and widower who has to raise his little girl on his own. Yes, readers under 25, we can feel you rolling your eyes just a little bit, but we’re not gonna like: this new trailer that the streamer dropped earlier on Monday morning made us choke up just a little bit. If that makes you think any less of us, well, just heed the words of the one and only “Macho Man” Randy Savage: Even Macho Men get the blues. Anyway, the trailer! You should watch it while we get some tissues.