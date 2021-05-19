Friends Reunion Special Trailer Is Here To Make You Laugh And Cry
Following a teaser video, the first full trailer for the upcoming Friends: The Reunion special has arrived, and it certainly delivers the goods in terms of hyping up the show. The trailer shows off what to expect from the reunion special, and it's a lot. The original cast of the show--Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer--plus numerous special guests, are coming back together at Stage 24 on the Warner Bros. lot in Burbank to reminisce about the iconic show.www.gamespot.com