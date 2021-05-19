newsbreak-logo
New Psychiatric Center for People Experiencing Homelessness Opens in Mission District

By Bay City News
NBC Bay Area
 3 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleA new mental health facility on San Francisco's Valencia Street just opened 30 beds on Tuesday for those at the crossroads of homelessness, mental health illnesses and drug dependency. At Hummingbird Valencia, up to 20 daytime drop-in clients can find stability and resources amidst a psychotic episode. The facility is...

