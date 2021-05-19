newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minorities

Twitter finds its AI tends to crop out Black people, men from photos

By Paresh Dave
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 5 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rY9dZ_0a4bgEVZ00

(Reuters) - Twitter Inc’s image-cropping algorithm has a problematic bias toward excluding Black people and men, the company said in new research on Wednesday, adding that “how to crop an image is a decision best made by people.”

The study by three of its machine learning researchers was conducted after user criticism last year about image previews in posts excluding Black people’s faces.

It found an 8% difference from demographic parity in favor of women, and a 4% favor toward white individuals.

The paper cited several possible reasons, including issues with image backgrounds and eye color, but said none were an excuse.

“Machine learning based cropping is fundamentally flawed because it removes user agency and restricts user’s expression of their own identity and values, instead imposing a normative gaze about which part of the image is considered the most interesting,” the researchers wrote.

To counter the problem, Twitter recently started showing standard aspect ratio photos in full - without any crop - on its mobile apps and is trying to expand that effort.

The researchers also assessed whether crops favored women’s bodies over heads, reflecting what is known as the “male gaze,” but found that does not appear to be the case.

The findings are another example of the disparate impact from artificial intelligence systems including demographic biases identified in facial recognition and text analysis, the paper said.

Work by researchers at Microsoft Corp and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 2018 and a later U.S. government study found that facial analysis systems misidentify people of color more often than white people.

Amazon Inc in 2018 scrapped an AI recruiting tool that showed bias against women.

View All 4 Commentsarrow_down
Reuters

Reuters

125K+
Followers
141K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Inc#Black People#Microsoft Corp#Black Men#White Men#White Women#White People#Ai#Twitter Inc#Eye Color#Image Backgrounds#Crops#Algorithm#Demographic Biases#Image Previews#Posts#White Individuals#Facial Analysis Systems#Bias#Faces
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Minorities
News Break
Artificial Intelligence
News Break
Technology
News Break
Society
News Break
Internet
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Mobile Apps
Related
Internetwmleader.com

Twitter is ruining the open for surprise meme with better image crops

Twitter is finally rolling out a long-awaited feature: bigger images that don’t crop in so darn much. Now, image previews should show way more of the image, giving you a better idea of what you’re actually looking at, and avoiding embarrassing situations where Twitter’s cropping algorithm picks the absolute wrong thing to focus on (sometimes with apparent racial bias).
Internettalkandroid.com

Twitter will finally stop cropping your images in stupid places

Posting images on Twitter via the Android or iOS app has always been something of a crapshoot on where the image would be cropped, the only thing you could be certain of was that it wouldn’t show the part of the image that was important. After almost a decade, Twitter has finally decided to do something about it and is currently rolling out its “bigger and better images” to Android and iOS users.
Internetwersm.com

Twitter Will No Longer Crop Single Images On Your Timeline

After announcing 4K image uploads last month, Twitter is now Twitter has announced that it will now stop cropping tall images on your timeline. Just days after WhatsApp stopped cropping images and videos that you send in chats, Twitter has announced that it’s doing the same. The change is rolling...
InternetPosted by
Vice

Twitter Stops Cropping Photos and Artists Rejoice

In a rare move of doing things that the users want, Twitter has changed the way that it crops photos on mobile so that the tops of photos aren't cut off. Why this only just happened is a mystery to me, given that phones are oriented hot dog style rather than hamburger style, but last night Twitter announced the change to much fanfare from users.
Internetmakeuseof.com

Twitter Is Rolling Out Its New "Chirp" Font on Desktop

Twitter is finally rolling out its own font on the desktop web version of the platform. The new font is called "Chirp" and was developed in-house by Twitter. The platform has previously used existing typefaces, but is now migrating to its own. Twitter Starts Rolling Out Its Own Font. Twitter...
Cell PhonesAndroid Headlines

Twitter Rolls Out Taller Image Crops For Android And iOS Today

Twitter today announced that it’s rolling out image crops for its Android and iOS apps that allow for taller, bigger, better images in posts. Of course better is really a subjective term. As there are surely some users who will not appreciate the taller image crops that Twitter has to offer.
InternetDigital Trends

Twitter finally gives up on cropping image previews

Twitter has launched full-size image previews so you’ll no longer have to guess what’s hiding in the rest of a cropped picture in your feed. Twitter launched the new full-size previews for iPhone and Android on Wednesday, May 5. Before the change, non-horizontal images were always cropped, forcing the user...
InternetPosted by
Deadline

Twitter Tweaks Photo-Crop Feature, Promising “Bigger And Better Images”

Twitter has adjusted its photo-cropping approach, a change it says will deliver “bigger and better images” to mobile users on Android and iOS. Images with 2:1 and 3:4 aspect ratios will now be displayed in full, rather than in truncated form. The goal is to improve engagement as people scroll through their feeds. As the change has rolled out over the past day, the social media platform has lit up with images, especially of sprawling vistas of national parks, cityscapes and other large-canvas expanses. (See some examples below.)
InternetElite Daily

Is Twitter Crop Gone? Here's What To Know About Posting Photos

If you've scrolled through Twitter recently, you may have noticed something majorly different in your feed. Photos are looking taller than ever without the need to tap on a tweet. Yep, Twitter crop is gone, meaning you no longer have to play a guessing game when you scroll to a tweet with an embedded picture. As with all good things, there is a catch. Here's everything you need to know about Twitter ditching cropped photos on the app.
InternetSearchengine Journal

Twitter Changes Image Crop & More Digital Marketing News

This week on Marketing O’Clock Greg Finn, Mark Saltarelli, and Christine “Shep” Zirnheld are sharing the biggest digital marketing news of the week with no “shortage” of bad jokes. Catch the episode on YouTube or your favorite podcast player. Twitter Updates Mobile Image Cropping. Twitter announced that they will change...
PetsPosted by
Newsweek

People are Sharing Photos of Their Chilled-Out Pets in a Viral Twitter Thread

One Twitter user sparked a viral conversation after posting a hilarious picture of a dog relaxing in a sliver of sunshine. In the photo, the dog—which appears to be a dachshund or similar small breed—lays in a perfectly sized rectangle of sunlight. Its legs are outstretched behind its body, and its head rests on its front paws. In other words, the creature looks absolutely tranquil. "Peace of mind," reads the image caption, posted by @therealkimj.
Michigan SocietyPosted by
Daily Dot

‘60 Minutes’ ran a segment on racial bias in facial recognition—it left out the Black women who pioneered the research

60 Minutes is being slammed over a story about racial bias in facial recognition software that omitted any mention of three Black women who are pioneers in the field. Sunday night’s episode delved into the cases of two Black men in Detroit, Michigan who were arrested after facial recognition falsely identified them as suspects in criminal cases. 60 Minutes featured interviews with the men, as well as a computer scientist at National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), and a lawyer at Georgetown’s Center on Privacy and Technology.
Internetsharecaster.com

Anand Mahindra Says Stay Away From Twitter If You Fear Offending People

Industrialist Anand Mahindra has a blunt piece of advice for social media users who say they are “missing the good old days” when they could share an opinion without the fear of offending anyone. “Don’t even think about signing up for Twitter,” he wrote. Known for his candid views and posts containing social commentary, the auto industry tycoon appeared to be alluding to the divisive nature of the social media platform where people argue passionately but often resort to using foul language to build their case and put down views that are not in line with their own.