Early in the morning of Thursday, May 13, 2021, a motorcyclist was involved in a collision with a passenger vehicle and was ejected off a bridge south of Main Street near Willits on Highway 101. The rider suffered fatal injuries, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP). The Willits crash was reported to 9-1-1 just before 3:00 a.m. It was described as a head-on collision at the north end of Willits. Two vehicles were reported to be on fire.