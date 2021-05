ST. PETERS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A man accused of shooting a St. Peters officer Thursday afternoon who died after officers shot him in Lincoln County has been identified. Officials said the man, who they later identified as Joe Robideau, 21, of Troy, Mo, shot the 41-year-old officer in the leg during a traffic stop at the 3000 block of Mid Rivers Mall Drive at 5:40 p.m. near the Walmart Neighborhood Market. Robideau then left the area and the officer was taken to a hospital and later released. His injury wasn't life-threatening.