Cell Phones

Google is testing iOS-like app update and installation progress indicators

By Ryne Hager
Posted by 
Android Police
Android Police
 5 hours ago


Google has just been spotted testing iOS-like update progress indicators. It's almost certainly a limited test (we don't have it, ourselves), but if you aren't familiar with the concept, that means Google is showing icons in the launcher for apps currently being updated or installed as grayed out, with a progress bar that indicates update progress and text that replaces the app name explaining what is currently happening.

www.androidpolice.com
Android Police

Android Police

Oakland, CA
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
222K+
Views
ABOUT

Subscribe to Android Police and get updates about the latest Android news, useful applications, explosive games, upcoming phones and tablets, comprehensive tutorials, handy tips, and other tidbits from the exciting world of Android. Read reviews, answer polls, and chime in with your own two cents. Android Police - looking after all things Android.

 https://www.androidpolice.com

