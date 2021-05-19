Google is testing iOS-like app update and installation progress indicators
Google has just been spotted testing iOS-like update progress indicators. It's almost certainly a limited test (we don't have it, ourselves), but if you aren't familiar with the concept, that means Google is showing icons in the launcher for apps currently being updated or installed as grayed out, with a progress bar that indicates update progress and text that replaces the app name explaining what is currently happening.www.androidpolice.com