A red-hot housing market pushed Compass’ revenue up 80 percent year over year, as the company aims to reduce its net losses and gain market share. Inman has all the details. In its first-ever earning report as a publicly traded company, Compass reported $1.1 billion in revenue during the first quarter of 2021 — an 80 percent increase from the first quarter of 2020. Although the company’s net losses still measure in the nine figures, Compass has reduced its net losses from $281 million to $212 million, which includes a one-time non-cash charge of $149 million for stock-based compensation from the company’s April 1 initial public offering.