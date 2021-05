Katy Perry is celebrating Pokémon's 25th anniversary with a new song and it's appropriately titled — wait for it — "Electric." On Monday (May 10), Perry took to social media platforms to announce the track, which is rumored to be produced by The Monsters & Strangerz and GERMAN, and share a snippet. No word on the release date, but considering that Pokémon's Twitter account has been replying to fan tweets about its release, we expect it sooner rather than later. "I know y'all have been waiting for this one," the American Idol judge captioned the artwork for the track, adding, "And it's almost here!" Pokémon snuck in the same snippet of Perry's song at the end of their announcement video for the franchise's 25th anniversary in January.