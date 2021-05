SOMERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Ra’Maya Carter, Xadria Martin, Camia Martin, and Emma Kovasovic will make history when they run in Austin this week at the UIL State Track Meet. It will be the first time ever the Somerville girls have gone to state in both the 4X100 and 4X200 relays. Making that history did not come easy, this group has put in a lot of hard work this spring.