Bucs sign fourth-round pick Jaelon Darden

By Gil Arcia
bucsnation.com
 5 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Tampa Bay Buccaneers today signed wide receiver Jaelon Darden, who the team selected in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft (No. 129 overall). Darden (5-9, 174) earned second-team All-America honors in 2020 after finishing his final season at North Texas ranked second in the nation in receiving touchdowns (19), third in receiving yards (1,190) and fourth in receptions (74). He was named Conference USA’s Most Valuable Player for his performance in 2020. Over four seasons at North Texas (2017-20), Darden played in 47 games, setting program records with 230 career receptions, 2,782 receiving yards and 38 receiving touchdowns, while ranking second in total touchdowns (39).

