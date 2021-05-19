newsbreak-logo
Flood Advisory issued for Jim Hogg by NWS

weather.gov
 5 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-19 11:02:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-20 11:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Arroyos, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Target Area: Jim Hogg The National Weather Service in Brownsville has extended the * Flood Advisory for Eastern Jim Hogg County in deep south Texas * Until 145 PM CDT. * At 1234 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Agua Nueva and Puesta Del Sol Airport. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

Special Weather Statement issued for Brooks, Jim Hogg by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 05:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Brooks; Jim Hogg SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT At 436 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles southwest of Ramirez, or 10 miles east of Hebbronville, moving northeast at 20 mph. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with this storm. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Jim Hogg and northwestern Brooks Counties.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Jim Hogg, Zapata by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 21:11:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move immediately to shelter inside a strong building. Stay away from windows. Target Area: Jim Hogg; Zapata The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Jim Hogg County in Deep South Texas Northeastern Zapata County in Deep South Texas * Until 1000 PM CDT. * At 910 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Bruni to 14 miles northwest of Escobas, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Hebbronville, Las Lomitas, Gruy Stadium, Thompsonville, Jim Hogg County Airport, Hebbronville High School, South Fork Estates and Hebbronville Border Patrol Station. HAIL...1.75IN WIND...60MPH