Flood Advisory issued for Jim Hogg by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-19 11:02:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-20 11:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Arroyos, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Target Area: Jim Hogg The National Weather Service in Brownsville has extended the * Flood Advisory for Eastern Jim Hogg County in deep south Texas * Until 145 PM CDT. * At 1234 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Agua Nueva and Puesta Del Sol Airport. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.