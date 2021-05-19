newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kimble County, TX

Special Weather Statement issued for Kimble by NWS

weather.gov
 5 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-19 04:21:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-19 13:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Kimble SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN KIMBLE COUNTY UNTIL 115 PM CDT At 1233 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles west of Telegraph, moving northeast at 10 mph. Half inch hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Segovia, Telegraph, South Llano River State Park, Roosevelt, Us- 83 Near The Kerr-Kimble County Line and Us-377 Near The Kimble- Edwards County Line.

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Llano, TX
City
Telegraph, TX
City
Roosevelt, TX
County
Kimble County, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Weather Radar#Storm#Torrential Rainfall#Doppler Radar#Localized Flooding#Severity#River#Target Area
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Texas Carsweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Kimble, Menard by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 17:34:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-10 18:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Kimble; Menard A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN KIMBLE AND CENTRAL MENARD COUNTIES At 534 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles west of London, moving north at 30 mph. HAZARD...Half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. This severe storm will be near Menard around 600 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include The Intersection Of Us- 83 And Ranch Road 1773, Cleo, The Intersection Of Us- 83 And Highway 29 and Us-83 Near The Kimble-Menard County Line. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...<50MPH