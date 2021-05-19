Special Weather Statement issued for Kimble by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-19 04:21:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-19 13:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Kimble SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN KIMBLE COUNTY UNTIL 115 PM CDT At 1233 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles west of Telegraph, moving northeast at 10 mph. Half inch hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Segovia, Telegraph, South Llano River State Park, Roosevelt, Us- 83 Near The Kerr-Kimble County Line and Us-377 Near The Kimble- Edwards County Line.alerts.weather.gov