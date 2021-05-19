Special Weather Statement issued for Kimble by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 17:34:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-10 18:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Kimble; Menard A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN KIMBLE AND CENTRAL MENARD COUNTIES At 534 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles west of London, moving north at 30 mph. HAZARD...Half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. This severe storm will be near Menard around 600 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include The Intersection Of Us- 83 And Ranch Road 1773, Cleo, The Intersection Of Us- 83 And Highway 29 and Us-83 Near The Kimble-Menard County Line. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...<50MPH