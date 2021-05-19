Flood Advisory issued for Brooks by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 21:13:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 00:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Brooks; Coastal Kenedy; Inland Kenedy; Inland Willacy; Northern Hidalgo; Southern Hidalgo; Starr SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHERN KENEDY...NORTHERN HIDALGO...EASTERN STARR...SOUTHEASTERN BROOKS AND NORTHWESTERN WILLACY COUNTIES UNTIL 1245 AM CDT At 1150 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from U S 77 Border Patrol Station to 10 miles east of El Sauz. Movement was southeast at 25 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Armstrong, San Manuel, Mccook, Linn, Faysville, Norias, Puerto Rico, Red Gate, Doffing and U S 77 Border Patrol Station. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 400 AM CDT for Deep South Texas.