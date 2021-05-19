newsbreak-logo
Flood Advisory issued for Brooks by NWS

 5 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-19 09:58:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-19 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Brooks The National Weather Service in Brownsville has extended the * Flood Advisory for Western Brooks County in deep south Texas Eastern Jim Hogg County in deep south Texas * Until 145 PM CDT. * At 1234 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include San Rafael Ranch Airport and Hidalgo City Park. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

Brooks County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Brooks, Jim Hogg by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 05:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Brooks; Jim Hogg SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT At 436 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles southwest of Ramirez, or 10 miles east of Hebbronville, moving northeast at 20 mph. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with this storm. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Jim Hogg and northwestern Brooks Counties.
Brooks County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Brooks, Coastal Kenedy, Inland Kenedy, Inland Willacy by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 21:13:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 00:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Brooks; Coastal Kenedy; Inland Kenedy; Inland Willacy; Northern Hidalgo; Southern Hidalgo; Starr SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHERN KENEDY...NORTHERN HIDALGO...EASTERN STARR...SOUTHEASTERN BROOKS AND NORTHWESTERN WILLACY COUNTIES UNTIL 1245 AM CDT At 1150 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from U S 77 Border Patrol Station to 10 miles east of El Sauz. Movement was southeast at 25 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Armstrong, San Manuel, Mccook, Linn, Faysville, Norias, Puerto Rico, Red Gate, Doffing and U S 77 Border Patrol Station. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 400 AM CDT for Deep South Texas.