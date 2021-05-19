New Cereal

Way back in 1969, Little Debbie added Fudge Brownies to their snack cake lineup. I still remember getting excited when I opened my lunchbox at school and seeing that Mom had packed one in there for me. To this day, they're still one of my favorites. We keep them in the break room from time to time, and whether I'm hungry or not, I'll grab one when I see them. Now, fans of those fudgy snack cakes, like myself, can have them by the bowl full with the release of Cosmic Brownies cereal which I recently found at Walmart in Newburgh while picking up a few things.