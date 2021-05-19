newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

New Cereal

kjo1055.com
 4 hours ago

The Quaker Oats company has announced two new products: Chocolatey Churro Bites and Chocolate Caramel Crunch. The Chocolatey Churro Bites come in Snack Pouches, and are crunchy chocolatey bites that look like mini churros. The Chocolate Caramel Crunch is a sweetened corn and oat cereal that includes the classic Cap’n Crunch as well as chocolatey caramel-y pieces. The churro bites will be available sometime this month, while the cereal will be available in early June 2021.

www.kjo1055.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cereal#Quaker Oats Company#Food Drink#Chocolatey Churro Bites#Snack Pouches#Mini Churros
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Recipestheimpulsivebuy.com

REVIEW: Dulce de Leche Toast Crunch Cereal

Every time I do a review of a dulce de leche-flavored product, I have to remind myself what’s the difference between dulce de leche and caramel via Google. Search results have repeatedly reminded me that caramel is basically sugar cooked slowly, while dulce de leche is made by slowly cooking sugar and milk. But when I dig deeper, I learn there are caramel recipes that have milk. So doesn’t that make them dulce de leche recipes? Then some recipes involve butter. And then some recipes involve butter AND milk.
Food & DrinksTrendHunter.com

Cereal-Flavored Yogurts

90s fans rejoice because Yoplait has just announced the return of its fan-favorite Trix Yogurt. Just as the name suggests, Trix Yogurt is a yogurt that's designed to taste just like fruit Trix cereal. The yogurt was last available in 2016, but has since been absent from store shelves. Now, thanks to a Change.org petition, the beloved Yoplait snack is back in two tasty flavors: Strawberry and Berry. Though the new flavors are not as whimsical as the previous Cotton Candy, Strawberry Banana Bash, and Raspberry Rainbow varieties, the 2021 versions are just as tasty. Both also feature that signature swirl of two different colors, so you can mix things up to your heart's continent.
Food & DrinksPosted by
103GBF

Little Debbie Brownie Cereal Spotted in Evansville-Area Store

Way back in 1969, Little Debbie added Fudge Brownies to their snack cake lineup. I still remember getting excited when I opened my lunchbox at school and seeing that Mom had packed one in there for me. To this day, they're still one of my favorites. We keep them in the break room from time to time, and whether I'm hungry or not, I'll grab one when I see them. Now, fans of those fudgy snack cakes, like myself, can have them by the bowl full with the release of Cosmic Brownies cereal which I recently found at Walmart in Newburgh while picking up a few things.
RecipesHerald & Review

1. Go bananas with this frozen treat.

Need something sweet to cool off on a long day? Make your own chocolate covered chunky peanut butter filled frozen bananas at home with this super simple recipe from @soyummy. These poolside snacks will be a hit with kids—if all the adults don’t eat them first. If this heat wave...
Food & Drinkscips.org

Kellogg’s to cut sugar in cereals by 10%

Kellogg’s has pledged to cut sugar and salt from its children’s cereals by the end of 2022. The cereal manufacturer said it would invest in making its cereals healthier as part of a decade-long plan to improve its foods so that “they are better for people, the community and the planet”.
Grocery & Supermaketnerdist.com

The Cereal Monsters Will Unite for a Halloween Monster Mash

Half a century ago, the General Mills company had a genius idea. Create a whole line of breakfast cereals inspired by the horror icons seen in classic Universal Monsters films. (Which luckily were all public domain characters). The first two out of the gate, and most popular, were Count Chocula and Franken Berry. A year later, the ghostly Boo-Berry and the werewolf Fruit Brute join the line. Finally, Yummy Mummy shows up in the ’80s. Now, all the cereal monsters are coming together for a special cereal called (what else?) Monster Mash.
Pennsylvania SocietySentinel

Tiger Pride hosts cereal box drive

East Juniata Elementary school was abuzz with cheers and laughter Thursday afternoon as the students lined the halls and excitedly cheered their EJ Tigers mascot as it chased a domino line of cereal boxes through the school to the tune of Survivor’s “Eye of the Tiger.”. The event was the...
Food & Drinksthespruceeats.com

3 Ingredient Peanut Butter Cookies

Nutritional Guidelines (per serving) (Nutrition information is calculated using an ingredient database and should be considered an estimate.) Get ready for the easiest cookie recipe ever! These delicious peanut butter cookies require only three ingredients: peanut butter, sugar, and one egg. That's it! It almost sounds too good to be true until you give it a try for yourself.
RecipesThe Daily South

Raspberry-Almond Muffins with Honey Butter

Good morning, honey. Start the day on a sweet note with fruit-and-nut muffins served with a flavored butter. These Raspberry-Almond Muffins with Honey Butter are the perfect treat for breakfast in bed or your brunch spread. Tart and slightly-sweet, these muffins boast an extra-tender texture, with a soft top and lightly caramelized sides.
Recipeskoamnewsnow.com

Mr. Food: Berry Grape Chicken Salad

Brighten up your lunchtime with this Berry Grape Chicken Salad! It’s a super simple recipe that starts with precooked chicken and features lots of fresh fruit (as well as an unexpected ingredient). Once everything comes together, and you take your first bite, you’ll fall in love with this tasty combination!
LifestylePosted by
EatThis

8 Best Food Freebies You Can Get For Being Vaccinated

Getting the COVID-19 vaccine won't just protect you from contracting coronavirus—it could also lead to delicious perks from some of America's biggest food and beverage brands. Fast-food chains and other food companies are looking to reward those who can present proof of vaccine with everything from free burgers and donuts to $50 off at several big-name restaurants.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

The Untold Truth Of Kix Cereal

Kix has held its place as a supermarket staple for more than 80 years (via General Mills). It might not be as colorful as its spin-off Trix, or even as popular as its cooler sibling Cheerios, but Kix has a charm of its own and a rich history. And it's not intimidated by its rainbow-colored competition, either — breakfast treats such as Froot Loops or Apple Jacks. Kix has retained its pale brown color and has always held to its niche in the market as a healthy cereal for kids.
Recipeshalfbakedharvest.com

Homemade Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookie Crisp Cereal

Better than store-bought Homemade Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookie Crisp Cereal. Yes, you can make chocolate chip cookie cereal at home. It’s way easier than you’d think. And yes, so much better than the boxed stuff! This cereal is crunchy, sweet, and heavy on those chocolate chips…just like a good chocolate chip cookie, but in cereal form. Every bite is roll your eyes back good. It’s best enjoyed any time of day…with milk, as an ice cream topping, or simply by the handfuls.
Food & DrinksFood Network

Pokémon Cards Contribute to Another Food Shortage — This Time It’s Cereal

The quest for Pokémon cards has contributed to yet another food-related shortage, and this time it’s the cereal aisle that’s taking the hit. If you’ve visited the supermarket lately and noticed that some of your favorite cereals are MIA, you’re not alone. These days, certain General Mills cereals are hard to come by thanks to the company’s recent partnership with The Pokémon Company. You see, back in March both brands teamed up to launch a collaboration in which three-packs of designated Pokémon cards would be included in boxes of Golden Grahams, Trix, Cocoa Puffs, Cinnamon Toast Crunch and Lucky Charms. Each card pack contains one foil Pikachu card and two additional Pokémon.
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

Try Adding This Type Of Mustard To Your Egg Salad

Eggs are one of the most versatile ingredients in the kitchen. From a diner-style breakfast to a cake fit for a queen, eggs are in that recipe. According to The Nibble, eggs found a new form in 1762, when the egg salad sandwich was concocted. While this was the first presentation of the sandwich, The Nibble notes egg salad itself was likely enjoyed even earlier in history. There are endless variations of egg salad, but for the most part, there are two core components: eggs and mayonnaise.
Agriculturevegnews.com

Beyond Meat’s Vegan Meatballs Just Launched 2,100 Walmart Stores

In June, vegan Beyond Meatballs will launch at 2,100 Walmart stores nationwide. Beyond Meat’s plant-based meatballs—which come pre-seasoned and pre-rolled in packs of 12—initially launched in September 2020 at Whole Foods, Stop & Shop, Sprouts, Harris Teeter, Kroger, and Albertsons. The vegan meatballs will join other Beyond Meat products at Walmart, including its Beyond Sausages and its Cookout Classic value pack of Beyond Burgers that prices each patty at just $1.60. In December 2020, Beyond Meat also launched a larger format of its Beyond Meatballs (a 24-pack for $9.99) at select Costco locations nationwide.