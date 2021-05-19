New Cereal
The Quaker Oats company has announced two new products: Chocolatey Churro Bites and Chocolate Caramel Crunch. The Chocolatey Churro Bites come in Snack Pouches, and are crunchy chocolatey bites that look like mini churros. The Chocolate Caramel Crunch is a sweetened corn and oat cereal that includes the classic Cap’n Crunch as well as chocolatey caramel-y pieces. The churro bites will be available sometime this month, while the cereal will be available in early June 2021.www.kjo1055.com