As the nation transitions to a new, hopeful phase of this devastating pandemic and people resume some of their normal activities, the American Red Cross needs your help to avoid a summer donation slump. That’s why the Red Cross along with actor James Van Der Beek and his wife, Kimberly, have joined together this May to urge people to make it a summer full of life by donating blood, platelets or plasma. Blood transfusions helped save Kimberly’s life twice in the last year.