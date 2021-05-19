newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

Jim Ross talks about Brock Lesnar's first meeting with Vince McMahon

By J. ANDERSON
Posted by 
Wrestling World
Wrestling World
 5 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

One of the heaviest characters currently missing from the Stamford-based federation's rings is Brock Lesnar, winner of several world titles around the globe and who, after a stint of eight years left the company that is based out Stamford, and literally disappeared into thin air. After losing his last WWE...

www.wrestling-world.com
Wrestling World

Wrestling World

16K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Wrestling World is a portal dedicated to everything about the sport of wrestling. We strive to provide our readers with daily news updates from around the wrestling world. Our staff works tirelessly every day to make Wrestling World the number one wrestling destination in the world.

 https://www.wrestling-world.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brock Lesnar
Person
Vince Mcmahon
Person
Alex Mccarthy
Person
Jim Ross
Person
Drew Mcintyre
IN THIS ARTICLE
#All Elite Wrestling#Combat#The Tonight Show#Talksport#Journalist Alex Mccarthy#Tonight#Winner#College#Belt#Minneapolis#Contract#Stamford#Show Business#World Titles#Canada
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
WWE
News Break
Sports
Related
WWEPosted by
Wrestling World

Jim Ross praises John Cena

Wrestling legend and current AEW commentator Jim Ross recently spoke to John Cena on his podcast, Grillin JR. As we all know, Cena is one of the most important personalities in the history of our favorite discipline, but very often he has been questioned for his many victories that perhaps have not convinced everyone.
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Chelsea Green Reveals The Gimmick Ideas She Pitched To Vince McMahon

During a recent interview with Cultaholic.com, former WWE Superstar Chelsea Green commented on several gimmick ideas she pitched to Vince McMahon, including one where she would have joined up with Alexa Bliss and Bray Wyatt. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:. On her sexy nun idea:...
WWEPosted by
Wrestling World

Paul Heyman: 'Brock Lesnar could face Roman Reigns soon'

His absence has been evident to everyone for over a year, specifically from the defeat of Wrestlemania 36, but numerous discussions continue to emerge around Brock Lesnar and the WWE Universe is curious to understand how, if and when The Beast Incarnate will make its return. in the most important...
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Jim Ross On How WWE’s Success Helps AEW

On a recent episode of Grilling JR, Jim Ross talked about finally catching up and getting the chance to watch WrestleMania 37. Ross created WWE for their ability to put on a hell of a show, saying the company was dealt a bad hand by the weather but overcame it.
WWEPro Wrestling Torch

4/28 AEW DYNAMITE TV REPORT: Keller’s report on Omega speaking about title wins, Brian Cage vs. Hangman, Cassidy vs. Penta, Young Bucks vs. Sydals, Darby defends against “10”

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... -After the opening theme, they went to a wide shot of Daily’s Place ring and stage as pryo blasted. The announcers hyped the line-up including noting that Kenny Omega won the Impact World Title on Sunday. (1) “THE MACHINE” BRIAN...
WWEPWMania

Studio Announces Casting Call For Vince McMahon TV Review Retrospective

Filmmakers Studio has announced a new casting call for a scripted TV show on Vince McMahon. The title for the project is “No Chance: The Vince McMahon Story and The Rise of the New Wrestling World Order” and Joseph Krueger is the director. Right now the only position they are casting for is a “Host”. The casting call synopsis states that this is a “review retrospective”, not a movie.
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Jim Ross Recalls Pushing For Steve Austin In WCW

Jim Ross discussed pushing for Steve Austin in WCW during a recent edition of Grilling JR. “Well, he hit my radar in Dallas. I said, ‘That kid’s a star. He’s gonna be a star. Just look at him.’ The way he moved, and his instincts were great. Very athletic, looked good, and looked believable. Looked like a tough guy. So, he was on my radar then. Then when we all got to Atlanta, the booking committee I was involved in – Steve was one of the guys we really pushed on. I pushed on him and Mick Foley and Brian Pillman – those three guys especially, I recall. Bring them in and let’s get them going. He was a star, and you knew he was gonna be a star. I don’t know if the other guys did or not. When you have people on the booking committee that are decision-makers and they’re active participants, they don’t see some of those things as quickly as some of us that have no dog in that hunt. In other words, Steve was not wanting my spot. When you’re on the booking committee, you’re always protective of your spot. Your spot is more important than the success of the company. That’s the ego-centric way that it was perceived back in those days. He was a star from the get-go and I thought he was gonna be great. It seemed like it worked out that way.”