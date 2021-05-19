Paul Mooney, comedian and Richard Pryor writer, dead at 79

May 19 (UPI) -- Paul Mooney, a comedian and actor who worked as a writer for Richard Pryor and on numerous comedy shows, has died at age 79.

Mooney's representative Cassandra Williams confirmed his death to Variety. Mooney died after suffering a heart attack at his home in Oakland, Calif.

The comedian's official Twitter account also confirmed his death.

"Thank you all from the bottom of all of our hearts ...you're all are the best!......Mooney World .. The Godfather of Comedy - ONE MANY MANY STARS! .. To all in love with this great man.. many thanks," the Twitter account said.

Mooney was the head writer on The Richard Pryor Show and co-wrote some of the late Pryor's comedy albums including Live on the Sunset Strip.

He also wrote material for Sanford and Son, Good Times, In Living Color and more. Mooney additionally wrote for and appeared on The Larry Sanders Show, Chappelle's Show, Real Husbands of Hollywood and his own series Judge Mooney.

Mooney, on film, starred as Sam Cooke in The Buddy Holly Story and appeared in Bustin' Loose, Hollywood Shuffle, Bamboozled and Meet the Blacks.

He published a memoir in 2007 titled Black is the New White.

