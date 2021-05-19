Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness Gets Official Trailer & July Release Date

Resident Evil Village aka Resident Evil 8 is Capcom’s first major PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC release of 2021. Announced alongside the PS5 2020 reveal, it’s a sequel to 2017’s Resident Evil 7. Resident Evil Village has already a sizeable fan following before release thanks to its character designs, particularly with the tall Lady Dimitrescu that the Internet at large seems to have taken a liking to. However there’s more to the game than that. From release date to download size and soon to be out reviews, here’s what you need to know.