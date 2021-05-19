newsbreak-logo
Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness Gets Official Trailer & July Release Date

By Oliver moure
newsnationusa.com
 4 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleNetflix unveils the first full-length trailer for their CG anime series Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness and announces a July release date. Netflix unveils a new trailer for their anticipated CG anime series Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness and announced a July release date. Capcom’s long-running video game franchise began in 1996 and has since seen over 20 installments, including the newly released Resident Evil Village. Capcom’s franchise has also seen six adaptations to the screen by Paul W.S. Anderson, though they follow Milla Jovovich’s Alice, a character created solely for the films. Despite the film franchise’s lukewarm reception, Resident Evil currently sits as the highest-grossing film series based on a video game.

newsnationusa.com
