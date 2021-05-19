newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

A working solution for 'free' college

Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 5 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FDSGg_0a4bVNCN00
© Getty Images

Politicians, policymakers, and university administrators alike understand a fundamental truth about the 21st century: in order for our nation to sustain its competitive edge, we must make higher education more broadly available. Proposals for “free college” range from free K-16 education to debt forgiveness. In my experience as a college president, I realize that there isn’t a one-size-fits-all solution. Our students each have individual needs and goals, and we must offer a wide range of solutions that address those issues effectively in real time.

As the Biden administration and Congress grapples with the costs of higher education, broader access, student debt, and workplace preparedness, I offer a model from Miami University. Two years ago, we piloted our Work+ program, a collaboration with industry and state partners who recognized its low-cost, high-impact benefits for Ohio’s citizens and economy. The program is modeled after a collaboration between the Metropolitan College at the University of Louisville and United Parcel Service (UPS). Work+ leverages the federal law that enables companies to support employees’ educations up to $5,250 tax-free for both the company and the employee. Students work approximately 24 hours a week, are paid an hourly wage, and graduate debt-free with a four-year résumé of experience in a sought-after field. Miami’s Work+ program is helping students who might not otherwise be able to attend college. Approximately 42 percent of participants are underrepresented minorities and 47 percent are first-generation college students.

Work+ rewards students who dedicate themselves to a career-building education and experience. Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has endorsed this approach for all Ohio public universities. I believe its benefits can be replicated across the nation.

There are several ways that the Biden administration and Congress can support programs like Work+. The $5,250 exclusion under the employer-provided education assistance has not been increased in more than 40 years and has not kept pace with the cost of most education programs. As Congress looks to improve college access and affordability, it should consider tax reform under Sec. 127. Specifically, Miami supports legislative efforts to double the $5,250 threshold and index it to inflation moving forward. Increasing the threshold benefits employers and their ability to attract and retain a talented workforce and it strengthens opportunities for students to attend college who might not otherwise have the resources for a college degree.

Work+ works. It is not a side job, summer internship, or short-term cooperative experience. It is a four-year modern-day apprenticeship. Students in the program work for the business year-round. This makes the model easily replicable and increases the opportunities for smaller businesses to participate. Work+ is a different experiential learning opportunity because business needs drive the program and higher education provides the wraparound services that empower students to succeed on the job and in the classroom. It is a win-win-win partnership for students, companies and our society.

As a university president, my job is to empower students for success in life and career. Work+ achieves that. A graduate in their early 20s who enters the workforce with both a bachelor’s degree and four years of successful work experience at a respected firm will find an edge in the marketplace. Employers and the university together ensure that the student’s job provides meaningful career preparation — participating on project teams, receiving mentoring, accepting leadership roles, and more. The student acquires both practical skills in a field that leverages their education and the soft skills so prized by employers. At the same time, the real-world experience elevates the student’s appreciation for their classroom learning. The old question “What am I going to do with this?” gets answered every day, and the student brings valuable insights to the academic discussion.

Companies are looking for talented, motivated, hard-working, creative, reliable employees who will stay on the job for years, not weeks or months. CEOs tell me about the high cost of training that must be repeated frequently for the same position in a revolving-door cycle of short-term employee commitment. Work+ students have the motivations of income, education, training and career preparation. Companies have long lamented that college graduates lack necessary workforce skills — new hires require remedial preparation they should have received in their education. Work+ students are not only fully prepared – they are already practicing.

Universities, companies and government will drive our society’s success in the 21st century. We need well-equipped leaders and robot-proof workers to develop thriving economies locally and nationally. Communities seek to attract and retain top talent in key growth areas. Work+ powerfully synergizes those interests. Students are embedded in local businesses where they see the impact of their education and the potential for thriving careers every day.

The Work+ model not only makes “free college” for the student a reality – it launches graduates into the dynamic workforce with a four-year résumé, sought-after real-world experience and leadership acumen. In the past, we handed off our graduates to companies — this model is hand-in-hand. The cost to society is minimal — a tax break for participating companies — and the returns are myriad. The program makes higher education possible for a far broader population of students and families seeking ways to afford college.

Gregory P. Crawford is the 22nd president of Miami University.

The Hill

The Hill

214K+
Followers
20K+
Post
157M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Dewine
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Graduates#College Degree#Solution#Student Debt#Education Program#Free Education#College Education#Business Education#Congress#Miami University#The Metropolitan College#Sec#Free College#Higher Education#Mentoring#University Administrators#Collaboration#High Impact Benefits#Training#Summer Internship
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
Related
Collegesrestonnow.com

Graduate certificates offer quick path to career advancement

Not everyone has the time or resources to commit to a full master’s degree program. Some may already have a master’s and are just looking for a narrow update on a current skillset. For these reasons, Virginia Tech’s 100% online Master of Information Technology (VT-MIT) program now offers professionals the option to earn a graduate certificate in 10 specialized IT subject areas:
Books & Literaturewamc.org

The Best of Our Knowledge #1598 "The Path To Free College"

College is expensive. Really expensive. I suspect you did not need me to tell you this. And it is a problem as more jobs are demanding a college degree. So what if college was free? There’s a growing movement in the U.S. that thinks it should be. That’s what Michelle Miller-Adams writes about in her new book called “The Path to Free College – In Pursuit of Access, Equity, and Prosperity”. Dr. Miller-Adams is a Professor of Political Science at Grand Valley State University, and a Senior Researcher at the W.E Upjohn Institute for Employment Research in Michigan.
RestaurantsThe Christian Science Monitor

Free college tuition? How restaurants are recruiting new workers.

What do Americans worship? Our reporter finds that political followers are embracing conservative or liberal values – and communities – with the same moral certainty and devotion once given to religion. American membership in houses of worship has plummeted to below 50% for the first time in eight decades of...
CollegesIbj.com

Brandt Hershman: Free college should concern taxpayers, colleges

Well said Senator Hershman. The government’s involvement in student financing has caused suffocating debt for many, spiraling tuition increases and now consideration to have taxpayers absorb all those bad decisions. Educators beware…if you are comfortable with the government telling you how, when, what you should teach then sign up for the “free education, but first ask a doctor if his/her medical practice has improved since gov’t involvement.
Collegesnewamerica.org

Free Community College For Nomadland

Shalin Jyotishi and Iris Palmer were quoted in Forbes about quality non-degree workforce programs that lead to quality jobs and careers. DC Democrats Shalin Jyotishi and Iris Palmer at New America acknowledge “people want shorter, more affordable non-degree training” and applaud six community colleges with quality non-degree workforce programs that lead to quality jobs and careers. These include:
CollegesThe Chronicle of Higher Education

At Some Colleges, Remote Work Could Be Here to Stay

For months, colleges have weighed the risks and rewards of bringing students back to campuses disrupted by Covid-19. Now they’re considering what to do about their employees. Committees at colleges and universities across the country are evaluating the future of work, asking to what extent staff and some faculty members...
Kentucky Educationlakercountry.com

Somerset Community College Offering Free Classes to Some

Somerset Community College (SCC) is offering free summer classes for first time students or students who have not been to college in over five years. This will include an offering of academic in-person, hybrid, and online classes. Classes are offered in four, six, eight and twelve week sessions. Summer registration is now open. No FAFSA required.
CollegesIndustry Week

Free Community College Is a Solid Path to Manufacturing Growth

I hear far too often that “manufacturing is the alternative to college.” It’s a false choice. Maybe you don’t need an undergraduate degree for most entry-level factory jobs, but just like in other industries, manufacturing workers with college degrees get faster raises and more promotions; they gain more transferable skills and credentials that help if they lose one job to find another.
Tennessee EducationOak Ridger

ORHS to work at prestigious colleges, Edwards is ‘hooked’ on history

Benita Albert brings us the second part of the story of Laura Edwards. Laura Edwards is “hooked” on history, she has been since high school. This 1982 Oak Ridge High School (ORHS) alumna pursued American Cultural Studies as an undergraduate at Northwestern University, followed by graduate school at the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, for both her master’s and doctoral degrees in history. By 1991, the newly titled “Dr.” Laura Edwards was ready to pursue her dreams of writing and teaching.
Collegesceoworld.biz

Top Colleges In The USA For Social Work Studies

Do you enjoy working with people and have a strong urge to help them out. If yes, then a career in social work is all you need. A graduate in the social work program trains candidates in social work practice, research, and planning. Apart from this, once you progress ahead in the course you can also learn counselling, fieldwork, and clinical assessment.
CollegesCornell Daily Sun

College Scholars Continue Multidisciplinary Work Throughout the Pandemic

As the spring semester winds to a close, a new cohort of College Scholars finished its first few months with the program and continuing Scholars build their projects. Crafting their own interdisciplinary majors, they’ve begun the process of research and curriculum-building that defines the College Scholar program. The program, housed...
GovernmentTimes Union

Biden pitches free preschool and community college

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden plans to create a universal pre-kindergarten program that’s free for all 3- and 4-year-olds. He also has proposed offering free community college for anyone who wants it. The group that won’t participate for free is states. Biden’s plan to pay for these programs requires some...
Montana EducationMontana Standard

Guest view: Achieve Montana offers savings solutions for college

Turning points. Crossroads. Landmarks. Transformations. Milestones. These are all special moments in our lives that signify new beginnings. Right now is an exciting time of new beginnings for graduates everywhere as they shift from being high school seniors to being college scholars. Across Montana, families are gearing up for celebrations that honor these milestones and achievements.
Collegesthecampuscurrent.com

AACC students support Biden plan for free community college

AACC students said last week they support President Joe Biden’s plan for tuition-free community college. During his first address to Congress on April 28, Biden pitched his American Families Plan, which asks Congress for $109 billion to make two years of community college free to students. Students said free college...
Michigan GovernmentHerald-Palladium

Michigan Works offers free job-training programs

Michigan Works! Berrien, Cass, Van Buren has announced it is opening enrollment in three free job-skill training programs. The training is a part of The Future of Work Grand Challenge, a $6 million national initiative designed to put more than 25,000 individuals (5,000 in Michigan) impacted by COVID-19 layoffs and closures back to work in the next 24 months using emerging technologies.
Texas Healththeranger.org

Alamo Colleges to offer free Covid-19 testing

Students attending in-person classes over the summer will require health screenings, administrator said. The five Alamo Colleges and its district support operations, or DSO, will begin offering free Covid-19 testing for students and employees May 10. Per an email sent to students and employees May 3, the district is working...