Before we get going I may as well explain what this car is. First off, the badge. Yes, it does look a bit like the stylised logo that Wolverhampton Wanderers use, or else like something from a Sky One space drama, but it belongs to the new car marque “Cupra”. This might be vaguely familiar to you as the performance arm of Seat, as in “Seat Leon Cupra”, but now it’s been spun off with an entirely separate identity all of its own. So there’s no Seat Formentor equivalent (cheaper) model. Every car make seems to be developing new “premium”...