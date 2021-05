Good job China...proud of you. All that hacking and soviet tech finally paid off. Can't wait to see "starship". Onward!. It's really easy to mock someone for doing something years later but you seem to be missing a point. As mentioned, China is only the 2nd country to land on Mars. They did it in one try. They aren't using tech from 97 either. The equipment looks pretty sophisticated. You need to keep in mind that China's tech industry has been catching up to the US and is expected to exceed it. It seems to me that China's rapid moves here show they will eventually overtake the US in this field as well unless something change.