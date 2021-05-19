newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Pension fund CalSTRS gets first woman CEO

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 4 hours ago

May 19 (Reuters) - The Teachers’ Retirement board on Wednesday appointed Cassandra Lichnock as the chief executive officer of California State Teachers’ Retirement System (CalSTRS), making her the first woman to lead the pension fund in its 108-year history.

CalSTRS is America’s second-largest pension fund, with a 75% female membership.

Lichnock will take over the top role on July 1, after current CEO Jack Ehnes retires on June 30.

Lichnock joined CalSTRS in August 2008 as the human resources executive officer and has served as its chief operating officer since March 2013.

Founded in 1913, CalSTRS is the largest educator-only pension fund in the world with about $299.8 billion in assets under management as of the end of April. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

Reuters

Reuters

125K+
Followers
141K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pension Fund#Ceo#Retirement#Fund Management#Chief Operating Officer#Ceo#Chief Executive Officer#California Resources#Reporting#April#July#Human Resources#Bengaluru#America#Editing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
Related
Marketspulse2.com

Private Investing Platform Percent Raises $12.5 Million

Percent (formerly Cadence) — the private investing platform changing the landscape of the $800 billion private credit industry — announced recently that it raised $12.5 million in Series A funding. These are the details. Percent (formerly Cadence) — the private investing platform changing the landscape of the $800 billion private...
Pennsylvania GovernmentDaily Review & Sunday Review

FBI probe of massive Pa. pension fund seeks evidence of kickbacks or bribery

Spotlight PA is an independent, non-partisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters. Federal prosecutors investigating Pennsylvania’s $64 billion public school pension fund are looking for evidence of kickbacks or bribery as they explore...
GovernmentWesterly Sun

Actuarial firm suggests two changes to police pension fund

WESTERLY — The actuarial firm hired by the town to monitor the police pension fund is recommending two changes as part of a routine three-year review that is required by state law. The firm, Nyhart Actuary & Employee Benefit, discussed the review with the Town Council during a workshop on...
U.S. PoliticsAS.com

Fourth stimulus check news summary: Friday 14 May 2021

US stimulus checks live updates: Friday 14 May 2021. - Around 165m third stimulus checks distributed so far, according to IRS (full story) - Latest third-stimulus-check payment run includes 460,000 'plus-up' checks. - Legislation passed in NY protecting stimulus checks from debt collectors. - Automatic stimulus checks considered in Washington...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
iHeartRadio

Monthly Stimulus Checks Set To Go Out To Millions On July 15

Thirty-nine million households across the country will have a little more spending cash this summer. On Monday (5/17), the Biden administration announced that beginning on July 15, monthly stimulus checks will be sent to the families of more than 65 million children. The direct payments are part of the enhanced...
GovernmentNiagara Gazette

Falls airport gets federal funding

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Congressman Brian Higgins (D-Buffalo) has announced more than $5.5 million in funding for the Niagara Falls International Airport to support the final phase of construction on taxiway improvements. The funding was made available through the U.S. Department of Transportation. “Increasing travel and tourism will be an essential...
Public SafetyScranton Times

FBI asking questions after a pension fund aimed high and fell short

The search for high returns takes many pension funds far and wide, but the Pennsylvania teachers’ fund went farther than most. It invested in trailer park chains, pistachio farms, pay phone systems for prison inmates — and, in a particularly bizarre twist, loans to Kurds trying to carve out their own homeland in northern Iraq.
Retailwealthmanagement.com

Fidelity Saw New Accounts and Trading Soar in First Quarter

(Bloomberg) -- Fidelity Investments saw new account openings and trading activity spike in the first three months of the year as retail investors sought to capitalize on surging markets. The Boston-based firm added 4.1 million new accounts in the first quarter, more than double the year-earlier period, according to a...
EnvironmentThe Guardian

Pension funds urged to help UK reach net zero climate goals

Pension funds must set a target of net zero emissions for their investments if the UK is to meet its climate goals, influential figures in climate activism have urged. Many people are unaware of whether their pensions funds are invested in fossil fuels or high-carbon activities, and even companies that have publicly committed to reaching net zero emissions may have pension fund investments that are still wedded to high-carbon businesses.
Marketsai-cio.com

Op-Ed: Where Buffett and Dalio Are Wrong on Bonds

Read the popular financial press and you might come away thinking fixed income is generally a terrible investment at the moment. In recent weeks we have been told Warren Buffett thinks “fixed income investors worldwide … face a bleak future,” while Ray Dalio has declared the economics of investing in bonds has become “stupid” and shorting them is “a relatively low-risk bet.”