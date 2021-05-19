Flood Advisory issued for Starr by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 23:56:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Starr The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Starr County in Deep South Texas * Until 100 AM CDT. * At 1155 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near North Escobares, or near Escobares, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Rio Grande City, Roma, Sullivan City, Escobares, El Sauz, Garciasville, La Rosita, La Grulla, La Victoria and Los Alvarez. This includes US Highway 83 between mile markers 798 and 806, and between mile markers 810 and 836. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH