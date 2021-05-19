Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Receives $16.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages
Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) have earned an average rating of "Hold" from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.46.