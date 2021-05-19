newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Receives $16.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

By Darlene League
modernreaders.com
 4 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleShares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.46.

www.modernreaders.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kmi#Wells Fargo Company#Kmi#Stock Price#Average Price Target#Kinder Morgan Inc#Royal Bank Of Canada#Td Securities#Sec#Fmr Llc#Huntington National Bank#Ifm Investors Pty Ltd#Thomson Reuters#Natural Gas Pipelines#Target Price#Research Analysts#Sell Side Analysts#Ratings#Marketbeat Reports#Equity
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Morgan Stanley
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

TheStreet Upgrades Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) to “B-“

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DDS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dillard’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $79.00.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $48.69 Million

Analysts predict that Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) will announce $48.69 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Model N’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $48.75 million and the lowest is $48.64 million. Model N posted sales of $41.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Receives $187.43 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $187.43.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Switch (NYSE:SWCH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. According to Zacks, “Switch, Inc. is a technology infrastructure company. It designs, constructs and operates hyperscale data centers. The Company is developer and operator of the SUPERNAP, data center facilities, and provides colocation, telecommunications, cloud services and content ecosystems. Switch, Inc. is based in LAS VEGAS, United States. “
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Expect Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $428.27 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) to announce $428.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $431.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $423.60 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities reported sales of $413.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Set Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Price Target at $111.00

Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $111.00.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Shares Sold by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH cut its stake in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 969,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,769 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 1.13% of frontdoor worth $52,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Ieq Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 20,532 Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 20,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000. A number of other institutional investors...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BMO Capital Markets Boosts TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Price Target to C$12.00

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the utilities provider’s stock. TAC has been the subject of several other...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Ieq Capital LLC Takes $214,000 Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,867 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. Several other...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research report on Monday. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.36.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Stock Holdings Lowered by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. reduced its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 32.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 138,138 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 65,074 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $53,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Acquires New Shares in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000. Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN....
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Van Strum & Towne Inc.

Van Strum & Towne Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,947 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. Amgen comprises about 4.3% of Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $8,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Wedbush Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) – Analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PennyMac Financial Services in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 12th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $4.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $5.05. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for PennyMac Financial Services’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.78 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $17.31 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.79 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.75 EPS.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Increases Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 161,363 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,851 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $36,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Trex (NYSE:TREX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trex (NYSE:TREX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $111.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. According to Zacks, “Trex Company, Inc. is a manufacturer of wood-alternative decking...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Decreases Stake in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. reduced its position in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 43.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 246,545 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 189,418 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in CGI were worth $25,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

TCW Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

TCW Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 306,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 75,405 shares during the quarter. S&P Global comprises approximately 1.0% of TCW Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. TCW Group Inc. owned 0.13% of S&P Global worth $108,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.