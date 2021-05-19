First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Sells 220 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown trimmed its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.