newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Trims Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

By Lorenzo Tanos
modernreaders.com
 4 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleFirst National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown lessened its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 2.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in Exelon were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

www.modernreaders.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nasdaq Inc#Stock Trading#Securities Trading#Stock Investors#Trust Company#Dnb Asset Management As#Patten Patten Inc#Justinvest Llc#Nasdaq Exc#The Thomson Reuters#Morgan Stanley#Credit Suisse Group#Thestreet#Wells Fargo Company#Sec#Exelon Exelon Corporation#Blb B Advisors Llc#Thomson Reuters#Equity#Shareholders
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Shares Sold by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH cut its stake in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 969,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,769 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 1.13% of frontdoor worth $52,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Boosts Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,409 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Texas Businessmodernreaders.com

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Acquires 1,138 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 83.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 707 shares during the quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Acquires 1,267,820 Shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) by 129.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,247,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,267,820 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned about 0.57% of Nikola worth $31,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Stocksmodernreaders.com

10,000 Shares in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) Acquired by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MFA. Inspire...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Switch (NYSE:SWCH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. According to Zacks, “Switch, Inc. is a technology infrastructure company. It designs, constructs and operates hyperscale data centers. The Company is developer and operator of the SUPERNAP, data center facilities, and provides colocation, telecommunications, cloud services and content ecosystems. Switch, Inc. is based in LAS VEGAS, United States. “
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 1,228 Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,850 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Ieq Capital LLC Takes $214,000 Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,867 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. Several other...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $156.04 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) will post sales of $156.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for WSFS Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $159.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $152.87 million. WSFS Financial posted sales of $178.13 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Natixis Advisors L.P. Raises Stock Position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 37.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 246,191 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,759 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $22,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $31.85 Million Holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 8,419.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,052,308 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,039,956 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.62% of Vontier worth $31,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA)

Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kamada in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Denhoy now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.02. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kamada’s FY2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Professional Financial Advisors LLC Sells 10,802 Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) by 38.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,802 shares during the quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Cuts Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. lowered its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,575 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.25.
Texas Businessmodernreaders.com

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Boosts Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,416 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in CVS Health were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

IFP Advisors Inc Increases Stock Position in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) by 37.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 999 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iRhythm Technologies were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BMO Capital Markets Boosts TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Price Target to C$12.00

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the utilities provider’s stock. TAC has been the subject of several other...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Van Strum & Towne Inc.

Van Strum & Towne Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,947 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. Amgen comprises about 4.3% of Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $8,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.