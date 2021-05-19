newsbreak-logo
Friends stars Jen Aniston, Courteney Cox & Matthew Perry break down in tears on reunion show’s first trailer

By Sophia Caraballo Pineiro
The US Sun
 4 hours ago

FRIENDS stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and Matthew Perry broke down in tears on the reunion show's first trailer.

The reunion is set to air on May 27 with many guests, including Maggie Wheeler, who played Janice, and Tom Selleck, who played Richard Burke.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sdUMU_0a4bOhKu00
The first trailer for the Friends: The Reunion has dropped Credit: HBO
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oiEEA_0a4bOhKu00
Courteney Cox cries as she remembers their time together Credit: HBO
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gJHl5_0a4bOhKu00
The cast sat down with James Corden to discuss different scenes Credit: HBO

The trailer for the upcoming Friends: The Reunion has finally dropped and the cast couldn't help the tears as they reminisced about their time together and how the show positively affected their lives.

The trailer begins with David Schwimmer, who played Ross, hosting a trivia night with the cast, asking them important events from the show, which last aired in 2004.

Matt Le Blanc, who played Joey, and Jennifer team up to answer that Rachel had written Ross an "18-page letter front and back" before they got back together.

The trailer featured the moment when the cast reunited for the first time in set and exchanged hugs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fuq4o_0a4bOhKu00
Jennifer asked for tissues as she knew they would all cry Credit: HBO
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18tz5M_0a4bOhKu00
This is the first time the cast has reunited on set Credit: HBO
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TGSmC_0a4bOhKu00
David Schwimmer quizzed the cast Credit: HBO
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cbd5p_0a4bOhKu00
The cast seemed comfortable all together Credit: HBO

Jennifer immediately asked for a box of tissues as she knew the tears were coming.

As the cast reunited in front of a Covid safe audience, they talked about their bond, with Lisa Kudrow, who played Phoebe, saying: "We have such a bond because of this show."

The cast was then continuously hugging and reaching for each other as they played out some of their fans' favorite scenes, including the moment Phoebe finds out about Monica and Chandler's relationship.

In the clip, Jennifer settles the decade-old argument on whether Rachel and Ross were "on a break" when he hooked up with someone else.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03LD9a_0a4bOhKu00
Matthew Perry and Matt Le Blanc found their way to their characters' apartment Credit: HBO
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dP4ak_0a4bOhKu00
The cast laughed at different scenes Credit: HBO
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VyNzI_0a4bOhKu00
Matt didn't agree that Rachel and Ross were on a break when he hooked up with another girl Credit: HBO
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46VsxR_0a4bOhKu00
Jennifer thought differently from her character Credit: HBO

The actress simply said "yes!" when asked, with Courteney, Lisa, Matthew, and David agreeing.

Matt simply sipped his coffee and answered: "Bulls**t!"

Jennifer also reminisced about the moment a producer told her "that show isn't going to make you a star" when she stepped back from her previous engagement to film Friends.

"It was an incredible time, we became best friends," Jennifer and Courteney said as they wiped their tears away.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L7iHX_0a4bOhKu00
The cast was met with applause from longtime fans Credit: HBO
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1srDxw_0a4bOhKu00
Jennifer was there for Matthew as he cried Credit: HBO

Matthew, who was sitting next to Courteney, looked down at the floor and said: "Yeah, I'm going to cry now."

The trailer also features some of the most iconic outfits and costumes from the show, like Ross's Holiday Armadillo and the terrible bridesmaids outfits that Rachel rocked for her ex-fiance's wedding.

Lisa even pulls out her guitar to play a recent rendition of Smelly Cat.

The trailer ended with Jennifer hugging her cast mates and saying: "I love you guys so much."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3R0Jni_0a4bOhKu00
The reunion was set to air a year ago but Covid put a halt to it Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21x7lc_0a4bOhKu00
Friends last aired in 2004 Credit: Getty

Earlier this month, The Sun revealed how producers roped in some of the world's biggest stars for cameo appearances.

Justin Bieber filmed scenes wearing Ross Geller’s famous “Spudnik” potato costume from eighth-season episode The One With The Halloween Party.

Other guests are thought to include James Corden, David Beckham, Cara Delevingne, Lady Gaga and Reese Witherspoon.

Earlier this month, Courteney revealed to Ellen DeGeneres that she was left "so emotional" after she reunited with her Friends cast.

She said: "It was so unbelievable, so emotional. It’s an unscripted reunion and we got to be on Stage 24 for the first time all of us in, I forget how many years. 15 years? 17 years?

"It was great. It was really fun. We had a lot of special surprises – and it was fantastic. It really was."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C7YDB_0a4bOhKu00
Courteney and Jennifer remained best friends Credit: Getty

Most read in Entertainment

The Friends reunion was originally supposed to be recorded last year, but was postponed due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The Friends reunion was originally supposed to be recorded last year, but was postponed due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Dee0w_0a4bOhKu00
This is the first time the cast has reunited in years Credit: Getty
