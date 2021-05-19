newsbreak-logo
NFL

HBO Max Announces New (and Cheaper) Ad-Supported Subscriptions — Here's What This Could Mean for the Future of Streaming

By Liz Shannon Miller
Collider
 4 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleWarnerMedia officially announced Wednesday that HBO Max will be joining the ranks of streaming services to offer an ad-supported subscription tier to consumers, for the price of $9.99 a month. The new option will launch the first week of June, but bad news for Dune fans — that tier will not include Warner's 2021 theatrical releases, currently set to debut simultaneously in theaters and HBO Max.

TV & Videosslickdeals.net

HBO Max to Debut Less Expensive Ad-Supported Option

WarnerMedia is set to launch an ad-supported version of HBO Max in June of this year, aiming to charge $9.99 per month for the newest iteration of the streaming service. This is a considerable drop in price from HBO Max’s current $15 per month, ad-free model. With the quarantine streaming...
TV & VideosPosted by
TechRadar

Should you cancel Amazon Prime Video in 2021?

In 2021, you might be looking to cut down your pile of subscription fees a bit, particularly for streaming services that are waging a giant content war for your bucks. A little while back, we answered the question of whether you should cancel Netflix in 2021. Now, we're asking the same question of Amazon Prime Video.
MoviesPosted by
IndieWire

7 Great Mother’s Day Movies Streaming on Amazon, Hulu, and HBO Max

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. The countdown to Mother’s Day has begun! If you’re looking for movies to...
Moviesbocamag.com

Stream These: New on Netflix, Prime, Hulu, HBO Max for May 2021

You can tell summer is nearly upon us, as this month, the streaming services are welcoming zombie flicks, thrillers, horror films and other pulse-pounding blockbusters in droves. ON NETFLIX. Starts May 14. The Woman in the Window. The voyeuristic ghost of Alfred Hitchcock’s “Rear Window” is all over this highly...
BusinessPosted by
IBTimes

AT&T To Spin Off WarnerMedia In Tie-up With Discovery

AT&T said Monday it was spinning off its WarnerMedia unit and combining it with Discovery, creating a new standalone media giant and ending the telecom group's ambition to become a content and delivery powerhouse. The deal carves out the AT&T division which includes HBO, Warner Bros studios and CNN, to...
BusinessCollider

AT&T Is Combining WarnerMedia and Discovery to Create a New Company — Here’s Why It’s a Big Deal

We’ve seen Disney gobble up Fox, and we’ve seen CBS merge with Viacom. Now the next major corporate merger is WarnerMedia and Discovery, which will combine to form a new company. Just a few years after AT&T bought Time Warner for $85.4 billion, the telecommunications company appears to be throwing in the towel. As first reported by the Los Angeles Times on Sunday night and confirmed on Monday by the parties involved, AT&T is spinning off WarnerMedia, merging it with Discovery Inc. – the entertainment company responsible for channels like HGTV and the Food Network.
BusinessClick2Houston.com

Streaming landscape shifts with $43B AT&T Discovery deal

NEW YORK – AT&T said Monday it will combine its massive WarnerMedia media assets, which includes HBO and CNN, with Discovery Inc. to create a new media heavyweight in a $43 billion deal. The deal, which isn't slated to close until next year, will create new publicly traded company that...
TV & VideosPosted by
Kiplinger

The "Who's Who" of Streaming Video Stocks

We waited years for the video streaming war to begin. Well, it's here. It's heated. And it involves a host of well-backed streaming video stocks vying for relevancy amid a jam-packed crowd. Netflix (NFLX) largely had its way over the past decade. It licensed popular content from other media companies...
TV ShowsPosted by
Tom's Guide

Netflix keeps canceling shows — and I’m losing interest

Netflix made headlines this week for three major cancelations, solidifying its reputation for being a bit trigger-happy and pulling the plug on original content before people are ready. In the high-stakes streaming wars, Netflix is clearly looking for as many Stranger Things or The Witcher-level smash hit as possible. Nevertheless,...
TV ShowsCNET

AT&T's blockbuster Discovery deal puts HBO Max's future in a haze

AT&T confirmed Monday that it will spin off its WarnerMedia division -- home to all its Hollywood TV and film assets, including streaming service HBO Max -- and merge it with Discovery, the cable-network giant that specializes in nonfiction programming and reality shows. The deal is a seismic jolt to the media industry, creating what both companies hope will become a global entertainment titan to challenge Disney and Netflix.