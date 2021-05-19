HBO Max Announces New (and Cheaper) Ad-Supported Subscriptions — Here's What This Could Mean for the Future of Streaming
WarnerMedia officially announced Wednesday that HBO Max will be joining the ranks of streaming services to offer an ad-supported subscription tier to consumers, for the price of $9.99 a month. The new option will launch the first week of June, but bad news for Dune fans — that tier will not include Warner's 2021 theatrical releases, currently set to debut simultaneously in theaters and HBO Max.collider.com