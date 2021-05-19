HBO Max Announces New (and Cheaper) Ad-Supported Subscriptions — Here's What This Could Mean for the Future of Streaming

We’ve seen Disney gobble up Fox, and we’ve seen CBS merge with Viacom. Now the next major corporate merger is WarnerMedia and Discovery, which will combine to form a new company. Just a few years after AT&T bought Time Warner for $85.4 billion, the telecommunications company appears to be throwing in the towel. As first reported by the Los Angeles Times on Sunday night and confirmed on Monday by the parties involved, AT&T is spinning off WarnerMedia, merging it with Discovery Inc. – the entertainment company responsible for channels like HGTV and the Food Network.