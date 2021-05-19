Brokerages Anticipate Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

newsbreak-logo
Analysts expect Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) to post earnings per share of $0.47 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Pembina Pipeline’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the lowest is $0.44. Pembina Pipeline reported earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

