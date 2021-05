Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. The ’90s are making a revival, and if you’re sitting out the resurgence of scrunchies, combat boots, and velvet, we have a much more user-friendly look to suggest: the slip dress. The influential look is so versatile that it works for nearly all personal styles — it was worn by both Courtney Love and Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy in the ’90s — and for nearly every occasion. Often rendered in silk, slip dresses aren’t cheap (this writer just spent nearly $130 on one), but the Amazon-owned label Daily Ritual has a stylish silk-inspired version that’s just under $30.