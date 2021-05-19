newsbreak-logo
County-Wide Calendar

Cover picture for the articleDuring the COVID-19 global pandemic, the Lane County Budget Committee will be hosting their meetings remotely. To participate in the public comment portion of the meeting that will start at 5:30 pm, please click here to register for the May 20th meeting as an audience participant. As an audience participant, your phone and webcam will be automatically muted, however, the committee will be providing the opportunity for speakers during the public comment portion of the meeting. During the public comment portion of the meeting, participants will be asked to raise their “virtual” hand to be recognized to speak. When their name is called, their microphone will be unmuted and they will be given a specified amount of time for their public comment. If you do not want to participate in public comment but you want to watch the meeting, you can watch the live stream of the meeting here.

