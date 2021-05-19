newsbreak-logo
Massachusetts Government

Around Town for Dedham, Norwood and Westwood

Wicked Local
 4 hours ago

Note: In response to concerns about the coronavirus, area events may be subject to cancellation, postponement or attendance limits. Please contact organizers to confirm event details. Norwood 150 Booklet: The Norwood 150th Celebrations Committee is planning a commemorative booklet, and is seeking ads, from full page to a one-line "friend."...

www.wickedlocal.com
Massachusetts Healthwhdh.com

3 Stop & Shop stores in Mass. holding COVID-19 vaccine clinics this week

REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Three Stop & Shop stores in Massachusetts are holding COVID-19 vaccine clinics this week, the grocery chain announced Monday. In conjunction with the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services, Stop & Shop stores at 40 Furlong Drive in Revere, at 932 North Montello Street in Brockton, and at 55 Long Pond Drive in Yarmouth will offer vaccines to to residents over the age of 18.
Massachusetts GovernmentSun Chronicle

Foxboro, Franklin get student safety grants

Foxboro and Franklin have been awarded $500 as part of Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey’s annual grant program to support safe, substance-free prom and graduation events. “Proms and graduations are going to look very different this year, but communities are still working to provide safe options for around these...
Massachusetts Governmentwhdh.com

Mass. restaurants happy to see lifted restrictions

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Restaurant owners said they’re hopeful that Massachusetts rescinding COVID-19 restrictions at the end of the month will finally bring business back to normal levels. Starting May 29, the state will lift its mask advisory and allow 100 percent capacity at restaurants, Gov. Charlie Baker said Monday....
Massachusetts Governmentwiltonbulletin.com

Large brush fire scorches western Massachusetts

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. (AP) — An 800-acre (324-hectare) brush fire in western Massachusetts that started late last week is thought to be the largest in the state in more than a decade, a state official said Monday. The East Mountain fire in the Clarksburg State Forest that started Friday is...
Massachusetts Governmentwamc.org

Massachusetts Will End All COVID-19 Restrictions May 29th, Change Mask Rules

In a sharp acceleration of the timetable for fully reopening Massachusetts, Gov. Charlie Baker announced today that all COVID-19-era business restrictions will end on May 29th. Also on that day, the mask mandate will be lifted and replaced with one that follows current CDC guidelines. Whether all municipalities in the state will go along, or choose to keep some restrictions in place a bit longer, remains to be seen.
Massachusetts GovernmentWicked Local

Here's what to know about Dedham Town Meeting

Dedham’s Spring Annual Town Meeting will be held on Monday, May 17, at 6 p.m. at Veterans Field at Stone Park, also known as the Dedham High School Football Field. To help prepare for Town Meeting, we have put together a list of Frequently Asked Questions from years past and to help with Covid-19 protocols that remain in place for this meeting.
Massachusetts Governmentwamc.org

Active Berkshire Wildland Fire Is Largest In Massachusetts In 12 Years

Massachusetts officials say an ongoing wildland fire in Northern Berkshire County is the state’s largest in over a decade. The East Mountain Fire began as a brushfire in Williamstown on Friday, and has spread thanks to wind events over into the Clarksburg State Forest. More than 120 firefighters from 19 surrounding towns and state units are attempting to contain it. Williamstown Fire Chief Craig Pedercini spoke Monday afternoon.
Massachusetts Lifestyletheculturetrip.com

The Best Resorts in Cape Cod, Massachusetts

Cape Cod, a peninsula off southeast Massachusetts, is a year-round destination, with quaint villages offering opportunities to soak in the area’s natural beauty. Sunbathing and whale watching are just as readily accessible as dining at an award-winning restaurant and playing a round of golf. A Cape Cod getaway is one you’ll remember, especially at one of these top resorts – bookable with Culture Trip.
Massachusetts GovernmentWBUR

Mass. Governor Lifting All COVID-19 Restrictions On May 29

Here is the Radio Boston rundown for May 17. Tiziana Dearing is our host. Almost exactly one year after Governor Baker announced the start of reopening for Massachusetts - today he announced its ending. By May 29, Massachusetts will lift all remaining COVID-19 restrictions, two months ahead of the August date previously announced. We have arrived at "a new normal." Radio Boston's Chris Citorik joins us to debrief us on what Governor Baker said today and what it means for you. We'll also discuss the public health perspective with Lenny Marcus, founding co-director of the National Preparedness Leadership Initiative, a joint program of the Harvard Chan School of Public Health and the Kennedy School of Government.
Massachusetts GovernmentPosted by
MassLive.com

Boston aligning with Massachusetts reopening timeline, lifting all COVID restrictions on May 29, Acting Mayor Kim Janey announces

“We are making progress all across our city, from Roxbury to Roslindale, East Boston to West Roxbury, Boston residents are getting their shot at rates that outpace the rest of the country,” Janey said. “The numbers are going in the right direction.”. Janey cited high vaccination rates and continued positive...
Massachusetts GovernmentWicked Local

Register of Deeds reports real estate activity in Norfolk County

Register of Deeds William P. O’Donnell recently reported the month of April saw increases in a number of real estate indicators over the same time period in 2020. “The Norfolk County real estate market continues to be strong," O’Donnell said. "There were 17,744 documents recorded at the Norfolk County Registry of Deeds in April which is a 53% increase over last year’s April document volume. There were 1,693 deeds recorded out of this document volume, representing a 54% increase over April of last year. Average sale price, again including both residential and commercial sales, increased 45% over 2020 to $1,163,838.48. Last year’s April real estate numbers were at the beginning of the onset of COVID-19 and the COVID-19 emergency declarations so it is pleasing to see that the real estate market has been vibrant and stable as we start to return to our daily lives.”
Massachusetts GovernmentWicked Local

DA Morrissey awards grant for prom, graduation safety

Walpole was recently awarded $500 as part of Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey’s annual grant program to support safe, substance free prom and graduation events. “Proms and graduations are going to look very different this year, but communities are still working to provide safe options for around these events,”...
Massachusetts Crime & SafetyWicked Local

Westwood Police Logs, May 3-9

2:28 p.m.: A resident of Highview Street reported a missing cat. The feline was described as a 14-pound tabby with white face and paws; no collar, but had an ID chip. 4:10 p.m.: A resident of Longmeadow Drive reported a large duck stuck in the cellar. The resident was advised to contact a pest-removal company.