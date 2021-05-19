Trader Joe's Fans Are Freaking Out Over Its New Dill Pickle Mustard
If you love mustard, you have what feels like a million varieties of the sauce to choose from. According to Spoon University, all mustards get made from either yellow, brown, or black mustard seeds, and come in a slew of styles, like American yellow mustard, Dijon mustard, hot mustard, stone ground mustard, and many more. Trader Joe's loves to give us products worth talking about, and their latest offering might just redefine your entire relationship with this tangy, yellow condiment.www.mashed.com