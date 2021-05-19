Trader Joe's Fans Are Freaking Out Over Its New Dill Pickle Mustard

Trader Joe’s is filled with so many things that have brought immense joy to my life: Two-Buck Chuck, Everything But The Bagel Seasoning, the friendliest employees on the planet—the list goes on. But my all-time favorite Trader Joe’s product has to be the cauliflower gnocchi. I eat it at least once a week (in a myriad of different ways!) and it has truly changed my life. The pillowy nuggets are the perfect building block for a variety of meals and I’ve been inspired by so many Trader Joe’s cauliflower gnocchi recipe ideas that I just had to share my favorites.