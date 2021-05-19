Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 24.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,636 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $2,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.