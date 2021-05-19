newsbreak-logo
Liberian Registry Reaches 200 Million Gross Ton Milestone

By gCaptain
gcaptain.com
 4 hours ago

Cover picture for the articlePress Release – The Liberian Registry has attained a historic milestone, reaching a fleet size of 200 million gross tons. This achievement further confirms the position of Liberia as the second largest, and fastest growing, ship registry in the world. Liberia has been the fastest growing flag State in the...

gcaptain.com
