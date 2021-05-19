Zennify Leverages Tech and Cultural Values for Growth, Success, and Impact

I first met Zennify CEO Manvir Sandhu as I sat next to him at a Greater Sacramento Economic Council event. At the time, I was only vaguely aware of this local startup. As we chatted, I was initially struck by how amiable, approachable, and down to earth Manvir is. I invited him to be the guest entrepreneur at one of our Startup Happy Hour events and came away even more impressed. Manvir’s authenticity and commitment to develop a great culture at Zennify along with his success in leading one of Sacramento’s fast-growing startups show why he was selected as one of the Sacramento Business Journal’s most admired CEOs in 2021. I recently had the opportunity to interview Manvir. Check out the interview below.