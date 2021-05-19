newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

A Promising New Post-COVID World of Virtual Care

By Josh Weiner, CEO of SR Health at Solutionreach
Posted by 
HIT Consultant
HIT Consultant
 4 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

It’s a striking contrast to look at the world as it now in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic compared to what life was like prior to March 2020. To pre-pandemic eyes, it may even seem like an unrecognizable alien landscape with people everywhere donning facemasks, limited public gatherings, and tens of millions working from home rather than the office. Up until recently, commercial flights departed with few passengers, movie theaters and sports venues were largely shuttered, and many avoided going to populated areas whenever possible.

hitconsultant.net
HIT Consultant

HIT Consultant

Atlanta, GA
453
Followers
2K+
Post
111K+
Views
ABOUT

HIT Consultant delivers news, analysis, and commentary surrounding the transformation of healthcare technology. We go inside hospital IT departments, company boards, payer offices, physician practices, investors’ roundtables and political backrooms for a well-rounded view of the healthcare IT landscape. HIT Consultant examines the challenges, innovations, strategies, along with the political and regulatory trends faced by today’s healthcare business leaders. Our authoritative network of contributors helps provide invaluable and firsthand insights from the people and places that matter the most to our readership.

 https://hitconsultant.net/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Healthcare Services#Medicare#Mckinsey Company#Health Care#Digital Technology#Health Technology#Digital Health#Hybrid Technology#Covid#Americans#Comm#Stanford University#Mckinsey Company#Virtual Healthcare#Virtual Care Alternatives#Virtual Care Visits#Hybrid Care#Virtual Check Ins#In Person Care Delivery
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Technology
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Cell PhonesPosted by
HIT Consultant

Accolade Acquires Virtual Primary Care Platform PlushCare for $450M

– Accolade, Inc. today announced an agreement to acquire PlushCare, a leading provider of virtual primary care and mental health treatment. – Under the terms of the agreement, the purchase price of up to $450 million will consist of $40 million in cash, $340 million in Accolade common stock, and up to an additional $70 million of value payable upon the achievement of defined revenue milestones following the closing.
HealthPosted by
HIT Consultant

Innovaccer Launches Enterprise Data Platform for Payers on the Innovaccer Health Cloud

– Innovaccer, Inc., a San Francisco, CA-based healthcare technology company, has launched its Enterprise Data Platform for payers on the Innovaccer Health Cloud. – The solution will enable healthcare payers to accelerate digital transformation, facilitate interoperability, foster collaboration across stakeholders in the healthcare ecosystem, and comply with regulatory requirements. –...
Cell PhonesPosted by
HIT Consultant

How Mobile Channels Improve Patient Engagement and Outcomes

The past year’s pandemic struck a painful blow to health organizations’ pre-COVID patient engagement efforts. A recent report detailed fewer patient visits amidst coronavirus fears and stay-at-home orders. People are simply not going into clinics to address non-COVID medical needs. The result is more serious health issues developing, such as cancers being found at later stages and chronic conditions advancing beyond easy treatment options.
HealthPosted by
HIT Consultant

Paper vs. Electronic: 72% of Americans Want Physicians to Use Mobile E-Prescribing Tools

– A new e-prescription survey of 1,004 U.S. consumers, ages 18 and over conducted by Propeller Insights on behalf of DrFirst in December 2020 shows that despite the industry’s claim of widespread adoption of e-prescribing (EPCS), many doctors continue to write paper prescriptions. The survey found that 53% of Americans say some of their prescriptions are still sent to the pharmacy by phone, fax, or paper.
Public HealthInter Press Service

The Illusion of Digital Inclusion in the Post-COVID World

And a defining feature of the post-COVID world will be the digital transformation that has permeated every aspect of our lives. Chief Technology Officers can say that the pandemic has done their job for them, accelerating the digitalization of economies and societies at an unimaginable pace. The digital transformation has...
Mental HealthPosted by
HIT Consultant

Vida Health Raises $110M to Expand Personalized Virtual Care Platform for Mental & Physical Health

– Vida Health, a personalized virtual care platform for physical and behavioral health, today announced it has raised $110M led by General Atlantic and global insurance giants Centene, and AXA Venture Partners. Returning investors include Ally Bridge Group, Yahoo founder Jerry Yang’s AME Cloud Ventures, Aspect Ventures, Canvas Ventures, Guidewell, NGP Capital, and Workday Ventures.
Health ServicesPosted by
HIT Consultant

Effectively Handling Clinical Denials Amid a Pandemic Backlog of Elective Surgeries

Throughout the pandemic, many hospitals had to delay elective procedures for several months or cancel them altogether. Surgical volumes decreased over 35% in 2020 from March to July. This has led to a projected backlog of elective procedures and surgeries. For example, in orthopedic surgeries such as joint replacement and back fusion, it was estimated the pandemic would generate a backlog of over one million surgical cases. If you multiply that across all the surgical specialties and then add on the other elective testing procedures such as imaging or outpatient testing, there is a cumulative effect of delayed healthcare for patients and a high backlog of case volume for healthcare providers. Physicians, healthcare facilities, and providers are currently working their way through this backlog of delayed care as the pandemic is shaped by the roll-out of COVID-19 vaccines and updated COVID-19 guidelines.
HealthPosted by
HIT Consultant

Why the Digital Front Door is Critical to the Healthcare Revenue Cycle

The COVID-19 crisis has upended many of our traditional business procedures and processes. However, because digital transformations were well underway before the pandemic, the shift to remote work and contactless consumer self-service was swift. In healthcare, digital strategies that were expected to take 10 years to accomplish may now be compressed into three. That acceleration is especially evident with the “digital front door” – a strategy for engaging patients at every major touchpoint of the care journey using self-service technology they have already adopted for everyday use.
Mental HealthPosted by
HIT Consultant

Mental Health App Forms Bond with Users, Marking Key Evolution in Digital Therapeutics

– Digital therapeutics company Woebot Health announced its findings to an unprecedented and large-scale industry study that sought to understand whether users of its cognitive-behavioral therapy (CBT)-based conversational agent, Woebot, formed therapeutic alliances (or bonds) with the agent compared to traditional face-to-face therapy and other digital interventions that do not deploy a conversational agent.
TechnologyPosted by
The Press

Recon Health's Virtual Care Patch

XCO and Atlazo Announce Joint Venture to Commercialize Virtual Healthcare Products Leveraging Edge AI System-on-Chip Technology. PENTICTON, BC and SAN DIEGO, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- XCO Tech Inc. and Atlazo, Inc. have announced the formation of Recon Health Inc., a joint venture to commercialize a portfolio of next generation virtual healthcare products based on embedded artificial intelligence (AI) edge computing and medical based analytics.
BusinessPosted by
HIT Consultant

TytoCare Launches Telehealth Solution in Italy via Multimed Partnership

– TytoCare has partnered with Multimed, a leading distribution and commercialization company providing medical devices, surgical instruments, robotics and safety devices, who will exclusively introduce TytoCare to the Italian public healthcare market. – The Italian healthcare system expressed significant demand for TytoCare’s telehealth platform as a solution to help fight...
Public Healthuli.org

The “Multiverse of Work”: Productivity and the Workplace in the Post-COVID World

The COVID-19 pandemic has challenged us all to rethink everything we thought we knew about productivity and the workplace. As we have learned, the answers are far from straightforward, but they are nevertheless emerging. During a 2021 ULI Virtual Spring Meeting session, real estate experts explored how employees’ preferences and performance are leading to a suite of workplaces—a “multiverse of work” in which homes, corporate offices, and various other locations will combine to enable a high-performing workforce.
Small Businesssmallbiztrends.com

10 Tips for Adjusting to a Post-COVID Business World

So many small businesses are in a state of flux as they emerge from lockdowns and the pandemic. Some factors have changed permanently throughout the past year. And others may go back to normal. These tips from members of the online small business community can help you find balance. Find...
Healthstreetwisereports.com

Virtual Care Solutions Company Adds New Clients, Expands Care Management Team

Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (RHT:TSX.V; RQHTF:OTCQB; A2AJTB:WKN) announced in a news release that it has "four new Skilled Nursing Facility clients in the Southern U.S. and is expanding its Care Management team in response to significant demand for the company's Care Management Services." Reliq Health Technologies' CEO Dr. Lisa Crossley...
Health ServicesPosted by
TheStreet

Harvard Pilgrim Health Care Launches Two Virtual Health Plans In New Hampshire

MANCHESTER, N.H., May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care today announced the launch of two virtual health plans, SimplyVirtual SM and Virtual Choice SM, in New Hampshire. These innovative models for health care give members access to virtual visits with primary care providers (PCPs) and care team support through its existing partner, Doctor On Demand. Both SimplyVirtual SM and Virtual Choice SM will be available to large employers (51+ subscribers), starting in September. SimplyVirtual SM and Virtual Choice SM are the first virtual primary care plans offered by Harvard Pilgrim in New Hampshire.
BusinessPosted by
HIT Consultant

Votive Health Raises $2.5M to Facilitate Payer-Provider Integration through Value-Based Arrangements

– Votive Health announced its formal launch following a $2.5 million financing led by Flare Capital Partners with Chrysalis Ventures and OCA Ventures as co-investors. – Votive Health is a technology enabled network manager delivering complex care at home for people facing serious illness. It was founded by a team of health care insiders who share a passion for solving issues that result from the fragmented health system in the U.S. for patients living with a serious illness.
Public HealthThrive Global

Adapting Your Management Style for a Post-COVID World

How has COVID-19 changed the business world? How will teams adapt to the “new normal” as they return to the office or continue teleworking? Many leaders are asking themselves the same questions. Here are three ways that managers can balance the impact of COVID-19 with business needs. Rethink Telework. Traditionally,...
Health Servicesaithority.com

COVID-19 Impact Survey Shows Surge in Consumer Demand for Digital Care Navigation and Delivery Post-Pandemic

Kyruus Research Reveals New Opportunities for Healthcare Organizations to Differentiate Themselves as Care Demand Rebounds. Kyruus announced findings from a new survey of 1,000 people examining the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on patient access experiences and preferences. The findings, published in the Patient Access Preferences Report: The Pandemic’s Lasting Impact, revealed that over 50% of respondents delayed some sort of care during the pandemic and, as people resume care in the coming months, the majority will seek a hybrid of virtual and in-person options. The full findings indicate that the pandemic has permanently elevated consumer prioritization of convenience and flexibility in both care access and delivery.