West Memphis mayor, Arkansas leaders call on Congress to pass infrastructure plan
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — West Memphis Mayor Marco McClendon and other Arkansas leaders on Wednesday called on Congress to act when it comes to the infrastructure bill. Local officials said the shutdown o f the I-40 bridge isn’t an isolated incident, but a symptom of a larger issue across Arkansas. According to leaders, approximately 700 bridges in the state have been deemed structurally deficient and another 2,000 have been rated below average when it comes to structural soundness.wreg.com