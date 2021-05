Arizona State University’s School of Molecular Sciences is one of three institutions nationwide selected this year to join the American Chemical Society’s Bridge Program. Although underrepresented populations make up a third of college-age U.S. citizens, they only earn about 11% of U.S. chemistry PhDs. To address this gap and recognize ASU’s efforts to help all students succeed, the American Chemical Society has selected ASU’s School of Molecular Sciences as a site for its Bridge Program. ASU will receive funding from the ACS to set up a bridge site in the School of Molecular Sciences and to support at least two Bridge Fellows annually.